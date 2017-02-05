Retired Black & Decker CEO to present at Dixie State University

Background: Dixie State University’s Dolores Dore Eccles Fine Arts Center; foreground: Nolan Archibald, who will deliver a free public presentation offering advice to those pushing careers in executive leadership. The presentation will be given at the Eccles Fine Arts Center Feb. 10, 2017, at 10 a.m. St. George, Utah | Photos courtesy of DSU, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Dixie State University alumnus and retired Black & Decker Corporation CEO Nolan Archibald is scheduled to present at his alma mater Friday about the time he spent at Dixie College and offer insight into the world of business.

The presentation will begin at 10 a.m. in the Concert Hall of the Dolores Doré Eccles Fine Arts Center on the Dixie State campus. The entire community is invited to attend this free event, during which Archibald will share advice for those who want to pursue careers in executive leadership.

“The community will benefit from his experience in corporate America, but I suspect he will reminisce about the ‘good old days’ as well,” Dr. Kyle Wells, dean of Dixie State’s College of Business & Communication, said.

Born and raised in Ogden, Archibald was an All-American basketball player for Dixie College in the 1960s and led his team to the National Junior College Basketball Finals. After graduating from Dixie College, Archibald went on to receive a bachelor’s degree from Weber State University and an MBA from Harvard.

Archibald joined Black & Decker as president and chief operating officer in 1985 and was appointed president and chief executive officer in 1986. At age 42, Archibald was the youngest CEO of a Fortune 500 Company at the time.

Black & Decker merged with Stanley in 2010 to become Stanley Black & Decker Inc., a $12 billion global corporation that markets products in more than 100 countries. Archibald was named one of the six best managers in the United States by Businessweek, and Fortune magazine named him one of the “Ten Most Wanted Managers” in the country.

“We are proud to have Nolan as a Dixie alumnus and are excited to welcome him home,” Wells said. “Not only will his presentation be informative, it will be captivating as well. The community won’t want to miss it.”

Event details

What: Nolan Archibald presentation.

When: Friday, Feb. 10, 10 a.m.

Where: Concert Hall of the Dolores Doré Eccles Fine Arts Center on the Dixie State campus.

Cost: Free

