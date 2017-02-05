No Filter: Cedar Pocket sinkhole, bats and flats

Written by No Filter Show
February 5, 2017

FEATURE — In this episode of the “No Filter Show,” co-hosts Grady Sinclair and Paul Ford head south on Interstate 15 from St. George to spy out a natural sinkhole in the Virgin River Gorge. Among their discoveries is a bat in distress. They do not touch the bat and neither should you if you encounter one (read caution below).

Watch the show in the media player up top.

“No Filter Show” Episode 126

Caution: Bats can carry rabies. Do not touch or handle them. Rabies is preventable if post-exposure medical treatment is given in short order following exposure but it is almost always fatal if the post-exposure prophylaxis is not given before rabies symptoms develop.

If you encounter a bat in distress, contact your local animal control office or, in Utah, the Division of Wildlife Resources. If you are exposed to a rabies risk, wash the exposed area immediately with soap and water, then contact your medical professional for assessment and treatment directives.

Read more: 

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

No Filter Show The "No Filter Show" is a whimsical sometimes semi-serious comedy exploring the essence of Utah's Dixie. Co-hosts Grady Sinclair and Paul Ford explore things historic and current, rich and ridiculous. In some episodes they bring you business spotlights, in others they feature people and happenings in the region. Statements and content are intended for fun and sometimes tongue-in-cheek; neither are representative of positions or opinions of St. George News, and the show does not purport to offer a straight news report. Click the play button on the video, and enjoy the adventure about Southern Utah ... with No Filter.

Posted in No Filter, Opinion / ShowsTagged , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply