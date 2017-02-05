No Filter: Cedar Pocket sinkhole, bats and flats

FEATURE — In this episode of the “No Filter Show,” co-hosts Grady Sinclair and Paul Ford head south on Interstate 15 from St. George to spy out a natural sinkhole in the Virgin River Gorge. Among their discoveries is a bat in distress. They do not touch the bat and neither should you if you encounter one (read caution below).

Watch the show in the media player up top.

“No Filter Show” Episode 126

Caution: Bats can carry rabies. Do not touch or handle them. Rabies is preventable if post-exposure medical treatment is given in short order following exposure but it is almost always fatal if the post-exposure prophylaxis is not given before rabies symptoms develop.

If you encounter a bat in distress, contact your local animal control office or, in Utah, the Division of Wildlife Resources. If you are exposed to a rabies risk, wash the exposed area immediately with soap and water, then contact your medical professional for assessment and treatment directives.

Read more:

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.