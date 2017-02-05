Learn how to learn better from a business school professor

Background: This November 2016 photo shows a presentation in progress in Lecture Hall 156 of Dixie State University’s Russell C. Taylor Health Science Center at Dixie Regional Medical Center’s River Road campus. Professor Hugh Cannon, inset photo, will deliver a lecture there Monday, Feb. 5, 2017, entitled “Developing the Capacity to Learn: A Business School Perspective.” St. George, Utah | Photos courtesy of DSU, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — What if teachers spent less time delivering information to students and more time building skills in students so they can learn things for themselves? Professor Hugh M. Cannon will address this emphasis during his public lecture Monday at the President’s Colleagues of Dixie State University.

Cannon, emeritus Adcraft/Simons-Michelson professor of marketing at Wayne State University, will discuss the importance of changing the way higher education institutions approach the educational process.

His presentation, “Developing the Capacity to Learn: A Business School Perspective,” is free and the public is welcome to attend. It starts at noon in Lecture Hall 156 of Dixie State’s Russell C. Taylor Health Science Center at Dixie Regional Medical Center’s River Road campus, 1526 E. Medical Center Drive, St. George.

Cannon will discuss how higher institutions can help students develop the ability to acquire knowledge themselves and the skills needed to face unanticipated problems.

Speaking from the perspective of business schools, the professor will show the implications this approach has for business school and college curricula alike.

About Hugh Cannon

Cannon earned a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University, a master’s degrees in business and philosophy and a doctorate from New York University. He has taught at Miami University (of Ohio), Northwestern University and Wayne State University. During his career, he published more than 200 peer-reviewed scholarly papers and numerous book chapters.

From 1990 to 2006, Cannon served as the executive director of the Association for Business Simulation and Experiential Learning, an international scholarly organization dedicated to promoting pedagogical research. In 2006, he received the organization’s Exceptional Service Award and currently serves as the association’s dean of fellows.

Dixie State President’s Colleagues

The President’s Colleagues of Dixie State University, established more than 20 years ago by former Dixie State President Douglas Alder to increase the school’s academic activities, is a group of retired professors and other professionals who live mostly in the Washington County area. The colleagues meet once a month during the academic year to hear presentations from each other and/or invited guests. The meetings are open to the public at no cost.

Event details

What: Professor Hugh M. Cannon lecture on “Developiong the Capacity to Learn” A Business School Perspective.”

When: Monday, Feb. 6, at noon.

Where: Lecture Hall 156 of Dixie State’s Russell C. Taylor Health Science Center at Dixie Regional Medical Center’s River Road campus, 1526 E. Medical Center Drive, St. George.

Cost: Free.

