Driver slams car into light pole after exiting I-15

ST. GEORGE — Authorities believe a vehicle crash off Interstate 15 Saturday evening may have been due to medical issues.

Police responded to a crash at around 6:30 p.m. near the Exit 8 off-ramp of I-15.

As he was leaving the interstate, a man driving a gold Saturn passenger car veered off the road just before slamming into a light pole, St. George Police Officer Ken Childs said.

When police arrived on scene, several witnesses were already assisting the driver of the crashed vehicle.

Childs said the driver appeared to be “light headed and almost in and out of consciousness.”

Firefighters and emergency medical personnel lifted the man out of the vehicle and prepared him for transport.

“At this point we are guessing it (the crash) might have been a medical issue,” Childs said, “so we had medical transport him to the hospital where he can be evaluated.”

Emergency responders found a dog sitting in the back seat of the vehicle, and the animal appeared to be uninjured.

“The dog maybe got a little ride as well but seems to be doing alright,” Childs said, “and now he’s just chilling on the back seat.”

A family member of the driver was contacted to pick up the dog while the driver was treated at the hospital, Childs said.

The officer said the driver was properly restrained with a seat belt at the time of the crash, and the car’s airbags deployed. The car sustained extensive damage and was subsequently towed from the scene. No serious injuries were reported.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

