Advertising agency Sorenson rebrands as Relic

Sorenson Advertising, an established Utah advertising agency, has undergone a total rebrand and is unveiling its new name, Relic, with a new black and sheer gold logo. | Image courtesy of Relic via PR Newswire, St. George News

PROVO (PR Newswire) – Sorenson Advertising, an established Utah advertising agency, has undergone a total rebrand and is unveiling its new name, Relic, in addition to a new logo and website to reflect new and enhanced service offerings.

“I love the name Relic, because it represents a time when ad agencies had one purpose in mind, to drive sales,” said Adam Stoker, president and CEO of Relic. “The Relic brand represents our young, vibrant and motivated team who takes proven and modern tactics to create fully-integrated marketing campaigns that increase sales.”

Relic launched a fresh, new look to go along with its rebrand. The red and white theme from Sorenson Advertising transformed into a clean black and sheer gold, which is now publicly displayed on a new website at relicagency.com.

Recently, in September 2016, Stoker announced the purchase of Sorenson Advertising with three partners: Jordan Barker, chief digital officer, Colby Remund, chief creative officer and Nick Christensen. With this new employee-led leadership team, the agency’s focus became geared towards generating value and making marketing dollars an investment, not an expense.

“Along with this new management team, Relic has introduced new service offerings like reporting and analytics, testing and optimization, marketing automation and event planning and management,” Barker said. “We have already seen high adoption rates from current clients and significant interest from prominent businesses in Utah.”

The company also recently moved locations from north Orem to historic downtown Provo, giving the fast-growing company even more opportunities to find quality personnel from the two nearby universities, Brigham Young and Utah Valley universities.

“I am excited about Relic and the new capabilities we have to offer,” Stoker said. “We now have all of the tools and personnel to scale this business not only in the state of Utah, but nationwide.”

Relic has been recognized for its achievements in the advertising industry. On Jan. 19, the Utah Business Magazine awarded Relic a Utah Sales And Marketing of the Year, or Samy, Award for its content marketing campaign, The Origin of Adventure for the Uintah County Office of Tourism.

About Relic

Relic is a full-service and award-winning advertising agency offering creative, digital, marketing and public relations services to clients throughout Utah and the Midwest. Relic has developed and executed successful integrated marketing campaigns for organizations in tourism, telecommunications and technology, among others.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews