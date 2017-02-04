AAUW scholarship opportunities for women to attend Dixie State University

L-R 2016 Scholarship recipient Jodi Bracken and branch member Teri Koenig at the Scholarship luncheon at the Courtyard Marriott, St. George, Utah, May 2016 | Photo courtesy of AAUW-St. George, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Current and prospective Dixie State University students will benefit from $37,000 in scholarship funds that the American Association of University Women raised for the 2017-18 academic year.

The AAUW scholarships are open to women who are Utah residents and either attend or plan to attend Dixie State, demonstrate an ability to graduate, have financial need, and have a 2.5 GPA or higher. Scholarships will be awarded to part-time and full-time students who are taking at least seven credits.

Creating a scholarship program was the association’s first task upon creating a branch in St. George in 1981. The program was founded to assist communities outside the realm of usual scholarship recipients. These communities include women currently attending Dixie State who intend to finish their degrees, women who did not finish college but would like to return to finish their education and women interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics professions.

AAUW scholarships are an important resource for women in the St. George community and offer more than financial aid.

“The AAUW is special because scholarship recipients can be paired with an AAUW member for a mentorship opportunity that is very valuable to many women as they pursue their education,” director of the Dixie State Women’s Resource Center Florence Bacabac said.

The mission of the American Association of University Women St. George Branch is to advance equity for women and girls in southern Utah through philanthropy, advocacy and education. The AAUW St. George Branch provides luncheon programs for the community, scholarships for local students and eSMART, a STEM Camp for seventh-grade girls. AAUW membership is open to both men and women.

Applications for fall scholarships will be accepted through March 3. Scholarships are awarded in amounts ranging from $1,000 to $3,000.

Click here for more information on AAUW or to access the scholarship application.

