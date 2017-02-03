Rollover crushes BMW; woman ejected, driver arrested

ST. GEORGE – A man was arrested for suspected impairment and a woman was taken to the hospital in the wake of a vehicle that rolled and collided with another vehicle, sending it through a brick wall Thursday.

Around 7 p.m., St. George Police were called to the parking lot of a chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the area of 200 W. 500 North. There they encountered an obliterated BMW sitting on its right side next to a white Dodge pickup truck that had been shoved into a brick wall.

Witnesses told police the BMW was on Hope Street, heading toward 500 North and was traveling at “South Bluff (Street) speeds” in the wrong lane. When the driver attempted to make the turn, he lost control of the vehicle and it rolled, police Officer David McDaniel said.

The speed limit on South Bluff Street is 45 mph. Speed limits through residential areas similar to where the rollover occurred are generally 25 mph.

The BMW crashed into a post used to put a chain across the entry to the LDS chapel parking lot and tore it out of the ground. This threw the BMW on its other side and it slammed into a parked Dodge pickup truck.

“When it hit the Dodge, the passenger was ejected because she was not wearing a seat belt,” McDaniel said. “She went through the sun roof (and) ended up underneath the Dodge and bounced off of the curb as the Dodge and the BMW came to a stop.”

The Dodge was shoved by the force of the BMW into a brick wall, sending debris onto another vehicle parked on the other side.

Watch video in the media player top of this report.

“We heard a big noise, we ran out, and someone who was (already) there said a car had flipped over and people are in it and they’re in trouble,” said Karen Fisher, whose home sits next to the church and had just had part of her wall decimated in the crash.

A woman who was passing by and happened to be a nurse stopped at the scene, as did another man who exited the church after hearing the commotion raised by the rollover, Fisher said.

While trying to help, Fisher’s son called 911 and got the first responders on the way.

The woman who had been ejected was bleeding from her head, Fisher said.

McDaniel was unable to comment on the extent of the woman’s injuries but said she was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center for care.

“She was alert and conscious, which is usually a good sign because she knew who she was and where she was,” McDaniel said.

The driver, a male who looked to be in his early 20s, appeared to have escaped injury and was taken aside by officers for possible sobriety testing.

He was ultimately taken into custody by police and placed into the back of a police cruiser. As this was done, the driver demanded to see his lawyer and threatened a lawsuit. The officers went about the business of putting him in the back of a car and continued to investigate the scene.

The driver was arrested on several charges, McDaniel said, adding, “A full list is not available at this time.”

As for a cause of the accident, McDaniel said impairment of some sort, possibly alcohol or drugs or both, was “very high on the list.”

Gold Cross Ambulance and the St. George Fire Department also responded to the scene. A Utah Highway Patrol trooper also arrived to offer aid.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.