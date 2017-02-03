Recall: Sharp metal objects found in smokeless tobacco

ST. GEORGE — U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company has issued a recall this week after receiving complaints across six states that foreign metal objects were found in select cans of tobacco products that had been shipped nationally.

The tobacco company announced the voluntary recall after it had received eight complaints about the foreign metal objects, including sharp metal objects, from consumers in Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio, North Carolina and Tennessee.

“In each case, the object was visible to the consumer and there have been no reports of consumer injury,” according to the recall published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The smokeless tobacco products at issue – listed in the chart below – were manufactured at U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company’s facility in Franklin Park, Illinois, and were distributed nationally, according to the recall.

The tobacco company said it is working with federal authorities on this matter and that it is instructing wholesalers and retailers to segregate the recalled products from their inventories to be returned.

The recall affects more than 40 Skoal, Copenhagen, Cope and Husky brand products.

Businesses in Washington County told St. George News they had pulled the recalled product from their shelves.

A consumer who has any of the products listed in the table below should not open or use the product. Consumers should contact USSTC at 1-866-201-9136 to return the product for a refund.

Products subject to recall

The select cans subject to this recall, excluding those sold only to those sold in Hawaii, Alaska and to overseas military, are listed below.

Cope Brand Products

Copenhagen Brand Products

Extra Long Cut Natural, Long Cut Mint, Long Cut Southern Blend, Pouch Mint and Pouch Wintergreen.

Husky Brand Products

Fine Cut Natural, Long Cut Straight and Long Cut Wintergreen.

Skoal Brand Products

Bandit Mint, Bandit Wintergreen, Long Cut Apple Tobacco Blend, Long Cut Berry Tobacco Blend, Long Cut Cherry, Long Cut Citrus Tobacco Blend, Long Cut Classic, Long Cut Peach Tobacco Blend, Long Cut Spearmint, Pouch Apple Tobacco Blend, Pouch Berry Tobacco Blend, Pouch Citrus Tobacco Blend, Snus Mint, Snus Smooth Mint, Xtra Long Cut Mint, Xtra Long Cut Rich Tobacco Blend, Xtra Long Cut Wintergreen, Xtra Pouch Crisp Tobacco Blend, Xtra Pouch Mint Blend, Xtra Pouch Rich Tobacco Blend.

In each case, the recall applies to lots with no printed code on the bottom of the can, or with codes that begin with the letters “F,” “R,” “K” or “P.”

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA Center for Tobacco Products safety reporting portal online.

Resources

Consumer questions may be directed to USSTC telephone 866-201-9136.

Email: kscott@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.