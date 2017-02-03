Snow Canyon State Park to close; construction schedule set

Snow Canyon State Park closes for road construction Tuesday through Thursday, Feb 7-9, Ivins, Utah, Jan. 7, 2017 | Photo by Julie Applegate, St. George News

IVINS – Snow Canyon State Park will close Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as part of an ongoing road construction project in the park. Other partial closures and restrictions are also in effect starting Saturday and running through Feb. 10.

The project will widen the road by 4 feet on both sides of the road between the Upper Galoot parking lot north to the intersection with state Route 18. It is intended to make the park safer for bicyclists and hikers who currently share the narrow Snow Canyon Drive with motorists.

During construction, parts of Snow Canyon Drive will be limited to one lane, and travelers should expect delays of five to 10 minutes. The $1 million project was originally expected to be completed Jan. 31; however, due to poor weather conditions, that date has been pushed to Feb. 16.

Construction schedule for Feb. 4-10:

Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4-5: Snow Canyon Drive will be closed from the Upper Galoot parking area to SR-18.

Monday, Feb. 6: Snow Canyon Drive will be open from the south entrance station to the campground; however, the road will be closed to all traffic and visitors from the campground north to SR-18.

Tuesday through Thursday, Feb. 7-9: The park will be closed. Snow Canyon Drive will be closed from the south entrance station to SR-18. The Johnson Canyon parking lot will be accessible.

Friday, Feb. 10: Snow Canyon Drive will be open from the south entrance station to the Upper Galoot parking lot; however, the road from Upper Galoot north to SR-18 will be closed to all traffic and visitors.

The Snow Canyon Overlook, accessible from SR-18 north of the park, has been closed for minor repairs and improvements and will remain closed for the duration of the project. Future weekend closures are possible, as well, depending on weather and construction progress, assistant park manager Jordan Perez said.

For more information on the project and lane restrictions, please contact park staff at 435-628-2255.

Email: japplegate@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.