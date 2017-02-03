Troopers apprehend kissing couple after high-speed pursuit

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Two suspects with warrants out of Colorado are in custody after leading authorities on a high-speed chase Friday afternoon.

Just before noon, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. David Bairett said he attempted to pull over a driver who was speeding on Interstate 15. The driver refused to pull over and reached speeds of 112 mph before taking exit 112 into Beaver.

“Right after the exit, I attempted to do a PIT, which is a force stop technique on the vehicle. That was unsuccessful,” Bairett said.

As the driver continued to speed toward town, the sergeant called off the pursuit and put out an “attempt to locate” on the car.

Minutes later, an Iron County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the car and followed it as it went up the seasonally-closed State Route 153.

Bairett caught up with the deputy at about mile marker 12 where the deputy attempted to pull over the speeding driver. A PIT maneuver was again attempted a few miles later, at which point the suspect appeared ready to give up the chase.

“The subject made a motion like he put his hands up in the air like he was giving up, and he slowed down and stopped, and we were able to take him safely into custody with no further incident,” Bairett said.

In the car with the 26-year-old male driver was a 25-year-old woman who was also taken into custody.

As the authorities approached the vehicle to make the arrests, Bairett said he noticed the alleged criminal duo kissing each other goodbye.

“I think they were doing the ‘we’re going to jail, we better show each other how much we love each other now,’” Bairett said. “As they came to a stop, they leaned over and gave each other a few kisses.”

The car they were driving was stolen and both suspects were wanted out of Colorado.

