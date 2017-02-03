Southern Utah’s largest business networking event returns

Composite image courtesy of St. George Area Chamber of Commerce, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — An event aimed at business owners and entrepreneurs that will include fun, food and networking opportunities is returning to St. George Wednesday.

In honor of International Networking Week, the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce will be collaborating with CorporateAlliance and BNI for their second “Southern Utah Networking Celebration” at the Falls Event Center.

“It’s really a great way to meet people and find out what’s going on in business culture,” Pam Palermo, St. George Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, said.

The event is free; however, advanced registration is highly recommended. Refreshments will be served and entertainment provided. The “Southern Utah Networker of the Year” will be announced, along with a number of other prize giveaways by local businesses.

Last year’s event attracted over 150 guests, Palermo said, adding that she hopes to see more people who might not otherwise have the opportunity to get out in public.

“Here in Washington County, we have a number of entrepreneurs that are at-home people, and they don’t get to socialize,” she said. “This is a fantastic way to get them out to socialize so people can care about what they’re doing but just to get out of the house.”

Organizers are also hoping to attract young entrepreneurs to the networking event. Members who bring along any guests ages 18-21 will be awarded an extra entry toward door prizes.

The St. George Area Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit entity serving businesses throughout the St. George Metropolitan area, while BNI and CorporateAlliance are for-profit entities offering members a range of networking opportunities.

“This is a great collaboration, and we like working together,” Palermo said. “We’ve got three great organizations we’d like to highlight it.”

Harmons Grocery, a Utah-based food and drugstore chain and active member of the networking groups, will be providing the evening’s refreshments.

“Harmons is donating all of the food,” Palermo said, “and when they put on a spread, they put out a great spread.”

Palermo said she hopes in addition to it being a fun evening out, the event serves as an opportunity for business people to work together to strengthen their entrepreneurial goals.

Event details

What: “Southern Utah Networking Celebration.”

When: Wednesday, Feb. 8 | 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Falls Event Center, 170 S. Mall Drive, St. George.

Cost: Free. Register and RSVP here.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.