Arrowhead Gallery showcases painter, photographer as February featured artists

This photograph by Maria Jeffs is an example of her work that is featured in the Arrowhead Gallery, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Arrowhead Gallery, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Arrowhead Gallery is pleased to announce their featured artists for February, Victoria Denning and Maria Jeffs. Both artists will showcase their work in the gallery throughout the month. Additionally, a ‘”Featured Artist Reception” will be held Feb. 17 for the public to meet the artists.

About the artists

Victoria Denning studied art at Utah State University and Brigham Young University. She graduated from BYU with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with an emphasis on drawing and painting.

Denning’s work has been showcased at BYU, as well as cafes, libraries, restaurants and galleries throughout Utah, including the Arrowhead Gallery and Red Cliff Gallery in St. George.

Maria Jeffs is a photographic artist who loves the landscape, birds and wildlife of Southern Utah. Born and raised in Southern Utah, Jeffs has a particular fascination with the colors of the desert Southwest. Jeffs received her first camera when she was 19, and photography has been a driving force in her life ever since.

Her work has developed into a collection of images showcasing the beauty of Southern Utah that has been displayed at art festivals and markets as well as at Arrowhead Gallery and the Dixie State University Sears Museum.

Both artists will include a number of additional, new pieces to the gallery, which will be on display in the gallery through February.

There will be a “Featured Artist Reception” in the gallery on Feb. 17 from 6-8 p.m. The public is invited to come meet the artists, view the wonderful art in the gallery and enjoy some delicious refreshments.

The Arrowhead Gallery is located at 68 E. Tabernacle in St. George and is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Guests may also visit the gallery online.

The Arrowhead Gallery showcases artists from the Southern Utah Art Guild. Visit the Southern Utah Art Guild online to learn more about their activities.

Event details

What: “Featured Artist Reception” with Victoria Denning and Maria Jeffs.

When: Friday, Feb. 17, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Arrowhead Gallery Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.

Cost: Free.

