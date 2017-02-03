Film Fanatics: ‘Split,’ ‘The Founder,’ and ‘Sundance 2017: Best of Fest’

Written by Film Fanatics
February 3, 2017

REVIEW — The great James McAvoy stars as a troubled man with 23 personalities in this thriller from “The Sixth Sense” writer/director M. Night Shyamalan. Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Witch”) also appears as one of three teens this disturbed individual abducts. Does “Split” find Shyamalan at the top of his game or does it tread “Last Airbender” waters?

In “The Founder,” Michael Keaton stars as a brilliant businessman who would help transform McDonald’s into one of the biggest restaurant chains in the world, but at what cost?  Does “The Founder” do it your way or is it one fry short of a Happy Meal?

This jam packed episode of Film Fanatics closes out with an insightful look at Adam Mast’s 24th consecutive trip to the legendary Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Does Mast see anything he likes? Your answer is but a click away.

Adam Mast’s 2017 Sundance Brigsby Bear Review

