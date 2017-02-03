News short: Man found dead in parking lot of gas station

Written by Cody Blowers
February 3, 2017
Washington City police officers respond to the Texaco station on Red Hills Parkway and North Green Springs Drive to find a deceased male inside of a Jeep Friday, Washington City, Utah, Feb. 3, 2017 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

WASHINGTON — A St. George man was found dead in his vehicle in Washington Friday morning. An investigation into the cause of death is ongoing.

Washington City police officers respond to the Texaco station on Red Hills Parkway and North Green Springs Drive to find a deceased male inside of a vehicle Friday, Washington City, Utah, Feb. 3, 2017 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

Just before 11 a.m. a passerby called the St. George Communications Center requesting that officers respond to check on a blue Jeep Grand Cherokee with a man inside.

The vehicle was located in the parking lot of the Texaco gas station on the corner of North Green Springs Drive and Red Hills Parkway in Washington City.

Officers responded and discovered a deceased 23-year-old man inside of the vehicle, Washington City public information officer Ed Kantor said.

The Washington County Medical Examiner was called to the location at that time, Kantor said, and at this point there is an investigation into the man’s death.

“There were no indications of foul play or suspicious circumstances evident at the scene,” he said, “and no visible signs of trauma, or evidence indicating that this was a suicide, so the cause of death will have to be determined by the medical examiner.”

No other information is available at the writing of this report.

Officers from the Washington City Police Department and the Washington County Medical Examiner responded and tended to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Cody Blowers Cody Blowers was raised in South San Francisco, California. A 2013 graduate of Colorado Technical University, Cody earned her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a minor in paralegal studies. Through the course of her academic studies she discovered that writing is her true passion, and she is committed to providing credible, integrated news coverage. Cody joined St. George News in 2015, and when she’s not busy chasing the news, she can generally be found chasing her young granddaughter, Kali.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply