TGIF Show: Your weekend event guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it's time to look for adventure — maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining.

Weekend events | Feb. 3-5

Art

Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Southern Utah Art Guild Winter Art Show | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East, St. George

Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. | Subtle Humor Gallery Show | Admission: Free | Location: Roene B. DiFiore Center, 307 N. Main St., St. George

Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Arts Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City

Education/enlightenment

Entertainment

Family

Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City

Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George

Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane

Food/crafts/vendors

Fundraisers/community service

Music

Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Adam Dune | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George

Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | Sarah Banker | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Ski Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head

Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | Jessica Manalo | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George

Saturday, 8 p.m. | Jazzy’s Rumble | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George

Saturday, 6-9 p.m. | Soul What!? | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Zion Canyon Brew Pub, 95 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale

Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Raven Cain and Mark Allred | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George

Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Sarah Sizemore | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George

Nightlife/social

Friday, 6-10 p.m. | Georgefest “Lovefest” | Admission: Free; vendors vary; Jazz Garden, $5 cover charge | Location: Main Street, St. George and Green Gate Village, 76 W. Tabernacle, St. George

Sunday, 2:30 p.m. PST | Big Game Party | Admission: Free; food and beverage prices vary | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada

Sunday, 3-9 p.m. | Even Stevens Superbowl Party | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George

Outdoor/active

