TGIF Show: Your weekend event guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure — maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Hollie talk about their weekend picks:
Weekend events | Feb. 3-5
Art
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Southern Utah Art Guild Winter Art Show | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East, St. George
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. | Subtle Humor Gallery Show | Admission: Free | Location: Roene B. DiFiore Center, 307 N. Main St., St. George
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Arts Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 10 a.m. | Eating Clean – What Does it Mean? | Admission: Free | Location: Select Health Auditorium, 1424 E. Foremaster Drive, St. George
- Friday, noon | Brown Bag Lecture Series | Admission: Free, reservations required | Location: Interagency Information Center, 345 E. Riverside Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-688-3200
- Saturday, 2-5 p.m. | Wipe Out Cancer Event | Admission: Free | Location: Desert Hills High School auditorium, 828 Desert Hills Drive, St. George
- Sunday, 10 a.m. to noon | H.O.W.L Celebration | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie Rock, Pioneer Park, Red Hills Parkway, St. George
Entertainment
- Friday, 8:30 p.m. PST | Kip Attaway – Dangerous Material | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “The Importance of Being Earnest” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Annie” | Admission: $17-$21 | Location: St. George Opera House, 212 N. Main St., St. George
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Oliver” | Admission: $8-$12 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | Southern Utah University Theater and Dance Production | Admission: $5-$10 | Location: Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theater, 299 W. University Blvd., Cedar City
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Ricardo Cobo Classic Latin Guitarist | Admission: $15 | Location: Canyon Community Center, 126 Lion Blvd., Springdale
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PST | Pink Floyd Tribute | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Bizarre Bazaar | Admission: $3 | Location: Lone Kitten Tattoo, 459 N. 1300 East, St. George
- Saturday, 1-5 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 1-4 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
- Saturday, noon to 1 p.m. | Charity Dodgeball Throw Down | Admission: $180 (team of six); spectators, free | Location: Southern Utah Sports Academy, 494 N. 2150 W., Cedar City
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
Music
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Adam Dune | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | Sarah Banker | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Ski Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head
- Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | Jessica Manalo | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Saturday, 8 p.m. | Jazzy’s Rumble | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
- Saturday, 6-9 p.m. | Soul What!? | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Zion Canyon Brew Pub, 95 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Raven Cain and Mark Allred | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Sarah Sizemore | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 6-10 p.m. | Georgefest “Lovefest” | Admission: Free; vendors vary; Jazz Garden, $5 cover charge | Location: Main Street, St. George and Green Gate Village, 76 W. Tabernacle, St. George
- Sunday, 2:30 p.m. PST | Big Game Party | Admission: Free; food and beverage prices vary | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada
- Sunday, 3-9 p.m. | Even Stevens Superbowl Party | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
Outdoor/active
- Saturday, 10:15 a.m. | Cedar Breaks Snowshoe Walk | Admission: Free; reservations required | Location: Brian Head Town Hall, 56 N. Hwy. 143, Brian Head | Telephone: 435-586-9451 ext. 4425
- Saturday, 1-2:30 p.m. | Lava Tube Hike | Admission: Free, reservations required | Location: Snow Canyon State Park | Telephone: 435-628-2255
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •
Email: hreina@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnewsCopyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.