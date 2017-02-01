Washington City, Hurricane Valley Fire break ground for new fire station

WASHINGTON CITY – Shovels hit the ground, and earth was turned over Monday afternoon as civic officials and firefighters marked the groundbreaking for a new fire station in the Coral Canyon area of Washington City along state Route 9.

Located at approximately 66 N. Carol Canyon Road next to the Texaco gas station, the new fire station is a joint venture between Washington City and the Hurricane Valley Fire District. It will provide much closer coverage for Washington City’s northern area and the nearby industrial park in Hurricane where the Wal-Mart Distribution Center, Lighthouse Foods, DATS Trucking and other businesses are located.

“We’re excited to see it move forward,” Washington City Fire Chief Matt Evans said.

The station will be staffed with a mix of Washington City and Hurricane Valley firefighters, Evans said, and they will respond accordingly to any fire threat or emergency in both cities.

The cost of station operation, like manpower, will also be shared between the city and the fire district, Evans said.

The new fire station is being built on a 1.5-acre parcel and is projected to cost just over $2 million to build, Hurricane Valley Fire Chief Tom Kohlmann said.

The original cost of the facility was anticipated to be around $1.5 million, with funding provided by the state’s Community Impact Board in two parts. This took the form of a 30-year, $1 million loan with a 3.2 percent interest rate and a $500,000 grant.

Officials are seeking additional funds to cover the final cost, Kohlmann said.

Washington City approved the sale of the property for the new fire station in July 2016. The sale was accompanied by the approval of an automatic aid agreement between Washington City, the Hurricane Valley Fire District and Hildale.

In the case of an automatic aid agreement, dispatch doesn’t wait for Hurricane or Washington to make a request. If they are the nearest agency to one one another, they automatically roll out, Evans previously told St. George News.

While a Washington City Fire unit could be paged out to Hildale – and has been in the past, Washington City Manager Roger Carter said – Hurricane Valley Fire District could respond to the situation while units from Washington City are sent into Hurricane proper to supply back up and continuity of protection.

The agreement is primarily related to responses to structure fires.

