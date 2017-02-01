Officials release name of fatal rollover victim

A 19-year-old man is killed in a truck rollover on state Route 56 near milepost 29 after the driver of the truck reportedly fell asleep at the wheel, Iron County, Utah, Jan. 31, 2017 | Photo Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

SOUTHERN UTAH — Authorities have released the name of a 19-year-old man who was killed Tuesday morning in a fatal truck rollover. Officials said the driver of the truck had reportedly fallen asleep at the wheel.

Glenn J. Steed, of Colorado City, Arizona, was not wearing a seat belt when the truck left the roadway and rolled on state Route 56 near milepost 29, east of Beryl, according to a statement issued Wednesday by the Utah Highway Patrol.

Steed suffered fatal injuries when he was ejected from the truck during the rollover, UHP Trooper Brian Bairett said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 20-year-old male driver, from Colorado City, had also not been wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, but he was not ejected from the truck, Bairett said.

The driver sustained serious but nonlife-threatening injuries, including a broken leg, a broken foot and a head injury, Bairett said, noting that the driver was subsequently transported via ambulance to Cedar City Hospital.

Utah Highway Patrol officials attributed Tuesday’s crash to speed and fatigue.

“The driver relayed that he fell asleep,” Bairett said.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

