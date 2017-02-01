Zion Park plans prescribed burn near Springdale

Stock composite image, St. George News

SPRINGDALE – Visitors to Zion National Park may notice smoke in the air beginning Thursday when fire management officials at Zion plan to ignite a small prescribed burn in the South Campground.

The burn will be approximately 25 acres; if weather conditions are not favorable, the burn will be postponed until later this winter. The South Campground is located near the main park entrance in Springdale.

Park visitors and residents in the area can expect smoky conditions for short periods of time. Short-term traffic delays are possible in the vicinity of the burn and along the main park road.

The primary objective of this annual burn is to reduce the fire hazard in the campground by burning annual exotic grasses, leaves and other hazardous fuels to increase the safety of park visitors, adjacent landowners and park staff.

Most of the material to be burned will be fine fuels such as invasive grasses and leaves, so not much residual smoke is expected after the area is ignited.

However, some areas of the burn may continue to smolder for a few days. The fire will be monitored by park fire staff until it is declared out.

For more information call 435-772-7811.

