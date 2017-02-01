Oncotelligent hosts ‘Wipe Out Cancer’ event on World Cancer Day

Combined image: Oncotelligent logo image and Oncotelligent founder and ceo Dr. Pravin Mishra smiles for a photo, location and date not specified | Photo and image courtesy of Oncotelligent, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Saturday is World Cancer Day, and St. George will be celebrating with Oncotelligent, a nonprofit cancer organization based in St. George. Desert Hills High School and Dixie State University students will be supporting the “Wipe Out Cancer” event in the presence of the community and world-renowned scientists, thought and community leaders.

The event will take place at Desert Hills High School in St. George from 2-5 p.m. There will be activities, a short film, inspirational talks, a cancer selfie booth and an opportunity to register for the cancer 5K/walkathon and cancer support board.

Oncotelligent members believe that even though people have so many choices to buy when they walk into a mall or grocery store, there are not nearly enough options for sick patients, especially with cancer.

“Considering the majority of patients die due to the lack of information, we began Oncotelligent, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in St. George, Utah, to support oncology community, especially to provide scientific evidence and personalized report with all the resources a patient should have to undergo an educated therapy” said Dr. Pravin J. Mishra, founder and CEO of Oncotelligent. “We got people on our board that are motivated and are affected by cancer, directly or indirectly and they are ready to make a change to support cancer patients.”

There are many cancer organizations in the country and in the world, Mishra said, but there is no such organization that helps cancer patients and family members directly in so many ways.

Oncotelligent – meaning “being smart about cancer” – receives queries from all over the world to provide support to cancer patients. Notably, Oncotelligent has already provided support to thousands of people, saved multiple lives and has touched more than 2 million lives.

As prevention is considered to be the best treatment, Oncotelligent has provided free cancer screening to thousands of people and embarked upon cancer screening for more than one billion people. Oncotelligent hopes to save countless lives by raising awareness and providing resources, including free cancer screening, education and financial support.

Oncotelligent’s executive board member, entrepreneur and philanthropist Hari Eppanapally is promoting Oncotelligent worldwide. Governing committee member, Jayasri Telukuntla, also a philanthropist and social activist, is promoting Oncotelligent all over India.

The public is invited to join with Oncotelligent in supporting cancer patients and survivors on Saturday.

“This will be a historical cancer event for St. George community and will be a tribute to all the cancer fighters and survivors worldwide,” Mishra said.

Event details

What: Oncotelligent “Wipe Out Cancer” event.

When: Saturday, Feb. 4, 2-5 p.m.

Where: Desert Hills High School auditorium, 828 Desert Hills Drive, St. George.

For additional information, email contact@oncotelligent.org.

Resources: Oncotelligent Facebook | Event page

