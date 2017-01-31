Vivian Robb

July 27, 1924 — January 21, 2017

Vivian Bettis Ferguson Robb, 92, passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. She was born July 27, 1924, in Oak Park, Minnesota, to Claude and Pearl Hedges Bettis. She was one of four siblings. She married Raymond Ferguson on March 28, 1949, in Las Vegas, Nevada. She later married Ivan Robb on October 18, 1973, in the St George LDS Temple.

Vivian graduated from business college in St Cloud, Minnesota. After graduation, she moved to Los Angeles where she began a long career as an executive secretary and accountant. She met her first husband, Raymond, after the war. They were married in Las Vegas and chose to live there. They had four children. After Raymond was killed in a car crash, Vivian moved to Utah. There she met and married Ivan Robb. Together they shared many adventures and fulfilled two missions in Alaska and Portland for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Ivan passed away Oct. 18, 1991.

For the past 25 years, Vivian has remained very active in her community as a church and hospital volunteer. She danced with the Prime-Time Performers and traveled with them to Australia, Japan, NYC, New Zealand, Branson Missouri, to name a few. Vivian often participated in the Senior Olympics and won numerous gold medals in bowling.

She is survived by her daughters: Connie (Michael) Smoody, Sandy Walkenshaw, Karen Ferguson; and son, Raymond (Sandy) Ferguson; 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her step-children: Jackie, Sandra, Tess, Gaylord, Penny and Ginger and their families whom she loved dearly. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Raymond Ferguson and Ivan Robb; grandson, Stewart Colt Gatlin; stepson, Val Robb.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be Saturday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m. with a viewing from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah.

Interment will take place in the Paragonah City Cemetery at 1 p.m.

T o access a Webcast of the service go to Funeralrecording.com; Event 13978, Password: Y38YG .

The family would like to thank Integrated Hospice Care, the entire staff and residents at The Meadows, and her special friends, Andreus and June, for their friendship and care. A special thanks to her doctors: Dr. Brookanne Mickelson, Dr. Heather Gilbert and Dr. Karen Radley.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, St George Utah.