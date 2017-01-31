On the EDge: We have met the enemy and he is us

composite image

OPINION – Before you go high-fiving, slapping each other on the back and yucking it up with your buddies about how the United States is going to stick it to Mexico with tariffs, the wall and such because of the trade deficit you might want to go a little deeper than the headlines and educate yourself.

Go open your refrigerator.

There’s a very good chance that most of the produce in your fridge, especially this time of year, came from Mexico.

Go look in your garage.

The vehicle sitting there may have come from Mexico.

Next time you visit the doctor for a minor – or major – medical procedure, look around. The equipment being used to take care of you just might have come from Mexico.

Now, do you really want the cost of your food, your vehicle, your medical care to go up 20 percent?

Expand this whole trade deficit discussion a bit and check out where your computer, television, cell phone, clothing – just about everything you use or touch – is manufactured. Odds are it came from outside of the United States.

Now, tell me how lessening the quality of life for people in this global village is going to make America great again.

There’s a lot of smoke and mirrors going on here, based on a shaky foundation of isolationism and “America First” jingoism that sounds good but isn’t terribly practical.

I mean, if you only buy American-made products, good for you. It means you are near the top of the economic food chain and can afford the overpriced, noncompetitive American goods.

But, even so, you still cannot avoid sending money across borders, whether it be for food or other necessities.

In fact, I’m not entirely sure it is possible to, today, only buy American.

So, as a result, we will have to engage in foreign trade and there will forever be numbers attached to it.

Those numbers, though, can be misleading.

The administration is trying very hard to put the clamps on Mexico.

Why?

Why try to hammer one of your two closest neighbors? Especially when there are trade deficits far larger – the U.S. is out of balance way more with China, Germany and Japan than Mexico.

Still, the United States is treating Mexico as the ghetto of North America, with the administration denigrating the people, culture and, in this instance, the economy.

But look at the economy and the essence of trade and trade deficits and you will understand that the numbers tossed about – particularly in the case of Mexico – do not reflect the whole story.

For example, GM has built cars and trucks in Mexico for years. It has imported those vehicles into the U.S., which counts against the trade deficit for Americans because it is an import. However, the profits from those vehicles goes into the pockets of GM, same as when those vehicles are sold elsewhere in the global marketplace.

Those revenues are not figured into the trade deficit, though. And, it is doubtful how many of those dollars trickle down to the workers. Yes, there is an impact on the job market, but, if you do your homework, you will learn that more American jobs have been lost through automation than from offshore relocation.

If you travel to another country, the money you spend on lodging, food, recreation, travel within its borders and gifts is a part of the trade deficit. That’s a sizable chunk of cash.

Had the voodoo of trickle-down economics worked, we wouldn’t have these concerns today and U.S.-made goods would be, across the board, more competitive.

But, the philosophy didn’t work, except to fill the pockets of investors who pocketed the cash instead of reinvesting or to grossly overpay CEOs who are already compensated outlandishly. It further corporatized industry and all but killed the mom and pop operations and middle class entrepreneurs, from family farmers to small manufacturers. It’s what eventually happens when capitalism runs unchecked and the free market swallows up all competition, creating monopolies that then suck the life’s blood out of our wallets.

Ultimately, the establishment of a 20 percent tariff on goods made in Mexico, ostensibly to finance a wall that is impractical and virtually impossible to construct, places the burden on the American consumer. Even if, as expected, the president drops that to a single-digit figure it is still a ludicrous tax against American consumers. Still, it won’t do much to curb the importation of goods from Mexico, or anywhere else. Consumers will still buy food, cars, booze, machinery, electronics and whatever else they need or desire because they really don’t care who made them or where. Seriously, do you know where your TV, computer or microwave was made? Globalization, the dependency nations have developed on each other, has made that the new reality.

The United States has changed a lot.

Once upon a time, a home was handed down through generations; Dad kept the family car running instead of trading it in on a new model just because it looked fancier; and we had products that were built to last, not just fill the gap until the next year’s model came along.

We worked jobs with the same company for a lifetime, not only out of a sense of loyalty, but a sense of security because we knew there was something at the end of that long road other than a hearty handshake and pat on the back or a pink slip because we had stuck around too long and our paycheck was larger than some kid they can bring in at a fraction of the cost..

Now?

Not so much.

The anger and frustration that has come from that scenario has been misplaced and directed at Mexico or China or any other nation that has exploited our greed and stupidity.

As the observant Walt Kelly, the mastermind of the comic strip Pogo, once wrote, “We have met the enemy and he is us.”

