Utah response to Gorsuch’s US Supreme Court nomination

Judge Neil Gorsuch stands with his wife Louise as President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House to announce Gorsuch as his nominee for the Supreme Court, Washington, D.C., Jan. 31, 2017 | AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – President Donald Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch to the United States Supreme Court Tuesday night. Gorsuch, who has served as a federal judge on the 10th Circuit Court since 2006, will fill the seat left open by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016.

Utah’s senators and Attorney General have since issued statements in support of Gorsuch’s nomination:

Sen. Orrin Hatch

Hatch also said the following:

Judge Gorsuch is one of the brightest stars on the federal bench, displaying a caliber of intellectual leadership that is rare even among the most qualified jurists. If there is one man capable of filling the big shoes left by the late Justice Scalia, it is Neil Gorsuch. I applaud the President’s inspired choice and will do everything in my power to ensure his confirmation. As the longest-serving current member of the Judiciary Committee, I look forward to helping lead a vigorous debate about the kind of justice that America needs.

Sen. Mike Lee via Facebook

Judge Gorsuch is a tremendous pick for the Supreme Court and I look forward to doing everything I can to make sure he is confirmed by the Senate. I’ve had the privilege of arguing before Judge Gorsuch and he is extremely impressive. He is a prepared, thoughtful, and careful jurist, who has demonstrated a strong commitment to textualism and originalism. His opinions are well-reasoned and brilliantly written, and he has enriched the Tenth Circuit’s jurisprudence in a number of areas during his ten years on the court. He is a judge’s judge, who is well within the mainstream and always decides cases based on what the law says. He also always treats the parties appearing before him with dignity and respect. Throughout 2016, I said the next President should pick the next Supreme Court justice. This vacancy was a central issue during the 2016 campaign and the people have spoken by electing President Trump and returning a Republican Senate majority. I applaud the President for his excellent choice, and I look forward to enthusiastically working toward Judge Gorsuch’s confirmation.

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes

I applaud President Trump’s decision to nominate Judge Neil Gorsuch, a committed textualist and fellow westerner, to the Supreme Court of the United States,” said Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes. “By any objective measure, Judge Gorsuch is a sterling, eminently qualified nominee in the mainstream of American jurists. His decade-long record on the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals—where he was confirmed by a voice vote in the Senate—shows that if he is confirmed, Judge Gorsuch will bring to the nation’s highest Court a keen intellect, a vibrant pen, and a healthy respect for the judiciary’s proper role in our constitutional system. I urge the Senate to give Judge Gorsuch the up-or-down vote he deserves — and to confirm him as the next Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.

