Leland Frei

August 26, 1927 — January 28, 2017

Leland J Frei, 89, was welcomed home into the arms of his loving wife and daughter on Jan. 28, 2017. He passed away of age-related causes. Lee was born Aug. 26, 1927, the fourth of six boys born to J. Claude and Leda Hafen Frei in Santa Clara, Utah; where, with the exception of a couple of years, he has lived all his life.

The old ways of Santa Clara and his roots were very important to him. Lee married Karen Rose Cannon on Oct. 5, 1955. He helped his dad and brothers as they raised produce, planting, picking and selling in the fruit stands that used to line old Hwy 91 through town. He raised hay, oats for silage, cattle and most importantly five children. They worked with him and he taught them how to work and work hard. His children knew he loved them. Lee started driving truck for Rocky Mountain Produce at a very young age; he later drove for Milne Truck Lines for 35 years. He drove truck for his livelihood and to support his family but after he retired he really went to work, farming and ranching full time with his brothers, something he loved and had always wanted to do. He loved the meadow at Panguitch Lake where the cows grazed in the summers and the Dutchman’s Ranch where they gathered their cattle in the fall. He was loyal to his family and was known as a hard worker.

Lee is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, wife and daughter Patti: He is survived by his children: Allen Lee (Jeannette), Laurie Rosaschi (Dale), Jayne Mock (Kevin), Jerry Clare (Barb); grandchildren: Klinton Allen Frei, Lyndi Frei Ison, Kyler Lee Frei, Jacob Clare Frei, Jordan Lee Mock, Rachel Lynn Frei, Kamryn Mock, Shad Lee Rosaschi, Lydia Dawn Frei, Jedadiah Clay Frei, Josiah Lee Frei; and eight great-grandchildren.

The family would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the Southern Utah Veterans Home and their staff for the loving dedicated care they have shown to Dad.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at 11 a.m. at the Santa Clara LDS 5 th Ward Chapel, 3040 W. Santa Clara Drive, Santa Clara, Utah.

Visitations will be held Friday evening from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd. and on Saturday, prior to services, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in the Santa Clara City Cemetery.

