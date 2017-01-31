Kyle Spray

January 31, 2017

February 8, 1971 — January 24, 2017

Kyle Darrin Spray, 45, passed away Jan. 24, 2017. Kyle was born to Jerry and Susan Hassenfritz Spray on Feb. 8, 1971, in Provo, Utah.

He married the love of his life, Amanda Christensen, on April 28, 2014. He lived in many places including Hawaii, Florida, Provo, Orem, and most recently St. George, Utah. He loved to travel, ride Harley’s and dirt bikes, watch the Steelers play football, and most of all loved his wife and kids.

He is survived by his wife, Amanda Spray; sister, Lori (Mitch) Johnson; children: Derek, Kylee, Brody (Sharly), Madison, Jacob Spray, and Jayden and Tavyn Ross; granddaughter, Rome Spray.

Funeral services

  • Memorial services will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, at 11 a.m. at the Santa Clara LDS Ward Chapel, 3680 Pioneer Parkway, Santa Clara, Utah.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, at 11 a.m. at the Santa Clara LDS Ward Chapel, 3680 Pioneer Parkway, Santa Clara, Utah.

 

