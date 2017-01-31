Police investigate suspicious death at LDS Church

Stock Image | St. George News

UTAH — Police are investigating the “suspicious death” of a man found Tuesday morning in a parking lot of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse in a small town in central Utah.

Officials were notified at approximately 7:30 a.m. of the body in the parking lot of the building at 80 W. Center St. in Gunnison, according to the Gunnison Valley Police Department.

When officials arrived on scene, they found no obvious cause of death but were able to identify the victim.

The deceased man is described by police as a 21-year-old Hispanic man known to law enforcement in the community.

At approximately 1 p.m., the Gunnison Valley Police Department announced on its Twitter page that officials were meeting with the victim’s family and that additional information would be forthcoming.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: kscott@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.