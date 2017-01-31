LDS Church responds to Boy Scouts’ transgender decision

Written by or for St. George News
January 31, 2017
Boy scouts are among the volunteers for a National Public Lands Day project aiming to make Sand Mountain cleaner, safer and easier to navigate, Hurricane, Utah, Sept. 24, 2016 | Photo courtesy of Desert Roads and Trails Society, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a statement Tuesday following the Boy Scouts of America’s decision to allow transgender children into the organization, Josh Furlong with KSL News reports.

The LDS Church said in the statement that it is “studying the announcement,” but that Boy Scouts of America has informed all religious organizations that they “will be able to organize their troops in a way fully consistent with their religious beliefs.”

The church maintained that it will continue to look at the programs its youth are involved in and will continue to “look for ways to better serve its families and young people worldwide.”

For more details on this story, visit KSL News by clicking here.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

 

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

1 Comment

  • comments January 31, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    Since gender and even sex are fluid according to leftists they should go ahead and let girls in ,also, and change the name from Boy Scouts to Gender Neutral Scouts. Let’s be realistic, a “transgender boy” isn’t actually a boy it’s still technically a female. I’m so totally lost in all this–can someone explain it in a way we can all understand. If little girls want to dress like little boys and join scouts ok, but … yeah I don’t get it at all… lol

Leave a Reply