LDS Church responds to Boy Scouts’ transgender decision

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a statement Tuesday following the Boy Scouts of America’s decision to allow transgender children into the organization, Josh Furlong with KSL News reports.

The LDS Church said in the statement that it is “studying the announcement,” but that Boy Scouts of America has informed all religious organizations that they “will be able to organize their troops in a way fully consistent with their religious beliefs.”

The church maintained that it will continue to look at the programs its youth are involved in and will continue to “look for ways to better serve its families and young people worldwide.”

