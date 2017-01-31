JoAnn Telesco

July 3, 1937 — January 28, 2017

Jo Telesco, 79, beloved wife, mother and grandmother began her journey in heaven Saturday evening at Dixie Regional Medical Center. After a 10 year battle with ovarian cancer, she passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. She was born July 3, 1937, in Ft. Collins, Colorado, to Glenn and Lee Ann Vaughn. She married Daniel Telesco on Nov. 30, 1957, in Evergreen, Colorado.

She is survived her husband, Daniel; daughter, Andrea, and her sons: Paul, Martin and John; son, Daniel, his wife, Chizuko and son, Ken; son, Greg; son, Gary, his wife, Tracy, and sons, Marcus and Nicholas, and daughters, Josephine and Trinity; son, Chris, his wife, Robin, and daughters, Jessica and Summer; and dog, Mikey. Also survived are several cousins and nieces.

Jo is a graduate of Sterling High school where she was Homecoming Queen. She later graduated from St. Anthony’s Hospital nursing program in Denver, Colorado, with her LPN. She has been a longtime resident of Utah where she worked at several hospitals and clinics in Salt Lake City. She enjoyed traveling, in particular, her time in Hawaii and sacred sites around the world, playing Pinochle with husband and friends, cooking, spending time with family, and attending church activities.

Jo was always quick with a prayer for those in need. She was devoted to her faith and lived her life fulfilling God’s grace with extraordinary love, kindness and charity. She was an outstanding mother and grandmother, extremely devoted to her children and grandchildren. Her deep spiritual belief manifested itself in her generosity to not only her family but those in need.

Funeral services

A Rosary will be held Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 11 a.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

A Funeral Mass to be held at 12 p.m. at the St. George Catholic Church located at 259 W. 200 North.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the Huntsman Cancer Foundation in her name.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

We would like to acknowledge the healthcare professionals at Dixie Regional Medical Center who provided great care for her during her final days.