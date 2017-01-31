Downtown revitalization begins with Shops at Green Gate Village grand opening

Guests await the ribbon-cutting at the Shops at Green Gate Village, a new boutique shopping center nestled in historic buildings, St. George, Utah, Jan. 28, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Vyking Events, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The public was invited to the grand opening of the Shops at Green Gate Village in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday.

The event also featured a Valentine boutique with over 30 local businesses and artisans displaying home décor, clothing and jewelry.

The venue, located at 76 W. Tabernacle St. in downtown St. George, was originally the site of a bed and breakfast and was converted into a shopping center over a one-year period.

The historic village features buildings from the city’s pioneer origins in the mid-1800s.

The project’s developer, Peg Development, took pains to maintain the original look of the 19th century structures, leaving the building’s exteriors mostly intact. The interiors were renovated but maintained historic features, like original doors and fireplaces.

So far, two buildings have been leased for businesses, including Judd’s Store and My Little Moon Boutique and Photography Studio.

Several buildings are still available for lease for additional boutique shops or restaurants.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, St. George Mayor Jon Pike spoke about the Shops at Green Gate Village being the first step toward a revitalization of the area.

“This is such an important piece of what our vision is for the downtown central St. George area,” Pike said.

He spoke about a major development in the works to expand Green Gate Village with three new building’s just north of the area, including a luxury hotel and two boutique retail centers with apartments in the upper floors.

The area will also provide a venue for entertainment, wedding events and photography sessions.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was organized by Vyking Events.

“Having this project kickstart the process is really a unique opportunity to be part of something big,” John Fanene of Vyking Events said.

Fanene said the company plans to host many additional events at Green Gate Village in the years to come.

“I think beneficially speaking, there’s going to be a lot more options and reasons for people to hang out downtown St. George,” Fanene said, “ultimately revitalizing the economy and the downtown scene.”

