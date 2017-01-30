Michael Thomas

Durham Jones Pinegar

Michael Thomas is an experienced courtroom attorney and dispute resolution professional. He has handled cases alleging fraud, securities violations, tort, trade secret, and contract claims. He is experienced in the insurance industry, counseling clients on insurance coverage and pursuing coverage litigation. Michael also advises human services programs on regulatory compliance. He has represented clients in court, on appeal, in arbitration, before administrative law judges, and in mediation.

djplaw 435.674.0400
192 East 200 North, 3rd Floor