Region 9 Hoops Show: That huge Dixie win streak, plus awards, highlights

Written by Andy Griffin
January 30, 2017

ST. GEORGE — The Region 9 Hoops Show is back, with highlights and awards from Region 9 games over the past week.

We also take a closer look at the Dixie High win streak as well as a look at each team and what’s what as region play progresses. This week we have some cool dunks, some timely 3-pointers and an ultra-competitive Region 9 race.

Our show, brought to you by Revere Health, awards the player of the week, the picture of the week and we figure who’s “da man” on each team. Remember, anytime a Region 9 team scores more than 55 points, you can get a free dessert after the game at 25 Main Restaurant — brought to you by Holbrook Asphalt. It’s the Holbrook Asphalt Big Score Dessert.

Click play above to watch the Region 9 Hoops Show!

Here’s last week’s results:

Wednesday’s scores
Desert Hills 47, Pine View 44
Hurricane 72, Snow Canyon 57
Dixie 63, Cedar 49

Friday’s scores
Dixie 51, Hurricane 48
Desert Hills 63, Cedar 59 (F/OT)
Pine View 56, Snow Canyon 48

This week’s games

WEDNESDAY
Dixie at Desert Hills – CEC-TV, 97.7 FM
Hurricane at Pine View – 890-KDXU
Snow Canyon at Cedar – 590-KSUB

FRIDAY
Snow Canyon at Dixie – CEC-TV, 97.7 FM
Desert Hills at Hurricane – 890-KDXU
Cedar at Pine View – 590-KSUB

