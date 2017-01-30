Region 9 Hoops Show: That huge Dixie win streak, plus awards, highlights

ST. GEORGE — The Region 9 Hoops Show is back, with highlights and awards from Region 9 games over the past week.

We also take a closer look at the Dixie High win streak as well as a look at each team and what’s what as region play progresses. This week we have some cool dunks, some timely 3-pointers and an ultra-competitive Region 9 race.

Here’s last week’s results:

Wednesday’s scores

Desert Hills 47, Pine View 44

Hurricane 72, Snow Canyon 57

Dixie 63, Cedar 49

Friday’s scores

Dixie 51, Hurricane 48

Desert Hills 63, Cedar 59 (F/OT)

Pine View 56, Snow Canyon 48

This week’s games



WEDNESDAY

Dixie at Desert Hills – CEC-TV, 97.7 FM

Hurricane at Pine View – 890-KDXU

Snow Canyon at Cedar – 590-KSUB

FRIDAY

Snow Canyon at Dixie – CEC-TV, 97.7 FM

Desert Hills at Hurricane – 890-KDXU

Cedar at Pine View – 590-KSUB

