Z-Arts presents classical guitarist Ricardo Cobo in concert

Classical guitarist Ricardo Cobo will appear in Springdale Saturday in concert, photo location and date not specified | Photo courtesy of Z-Arts, St. George News

SPRINGDALE — Widely regarded as one of the leading virtuosos of the new classic guitar generation, Ricardo Cobo has been celebrated for his passionate and mesmerizing performances worldwide, and he will be making a stop in Southern Utah Saturday at the Canyon Community Center in Springdale.

Cobo is in high demand as a soloist, chamber musician, lecturer and recording artist, and Saturday, he will perform compositions from well-known classical and Latin American composers, including Leo Brouwer, Maximo Diego Pujol, Jorge Morel, Astor Piazzolla and others.

“Cobo exhibits a level of confidence and facility that few guitarists possess,” Guitar Review magazine said. “He executes the most difficult passages almost effortlessly, and his lightness and brilliance in fast scale passages and effervescent arpeggios was dazzling. In addition, his sound was powerful and beautiful. He played with such conviction and feeling.”

Part of Cobo’s performance will include the requinto guitar, a smaller guitar turned one fourth higher than the standard classical guitar. His easy style of commenting on the composers and pieces he performs will transport the audience to another land of music.

The performance starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 for Z-Arts members, $15 for non-members, cash or check at the door. For more information, visit the Z-Arts website or call 435-772-3434 Ext. 313.

Previous to Saturday’s performance, a demonstration for the students of Springdale Elementary School will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

Presented by the Zion Canyon Arts and Humanities Council, Cobo’s performance and educational outreach is underwritten by the Utah Division of Arts and Museums, with funding from the state of Utah and the National Endowment for the Arts, and by the Western States Arts Federation.

Event details

What: Classical guitarist Ricardo Cobo in concert.

When: Saturday, Feb, 4, at 7 p.m.

Where: The Canyon Community Center, 126 Lion Blvd., Springdale.

Cost: $10 for Z-Arts members, $15 non-members. No credit cards accepted.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews