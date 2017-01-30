Speeding in the Gorge may be to blame for rollover

VIRGIN RIVER GORGE, Ariz. — Following a single-vehicle rollover Monday in the Virgin River Gorge in which troopers said speed is believed to be a factor, officials are reminding motorists to slow down.

At approximately 8:15 a.m. MST, a Chevrolet Impala with two occupants was traveling north on Interstate 15 just before milepost 23 when the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper Greg McBride said.

The car subsequently left the roadway and rolled before coming to rest on the Interstate, completely blocking the right lane of travel.

While the vehicle sustained heavy front-end and back-end damage, McBride said, neither of the vehicle’s occupants were injured in the crash.

The Impala was rendered inoperable during the rollover – which left the car with sideways tires appearing to mimic the time-traveling DeLorean in the 1985 movie “Back to the Future” – and was towed from the scene.

McBride said drivers need to keep an eye on their speed while traveling through the Gorge.

“It appears that speed was a factor in this crash,” McBride said, “and we remind the public that the speed limit here in the Gorge is 55 mph.”

In addition to Arizona troopers, St. George and Littlefield Fire departments along with ambulances from Gold Cross and Beaver Dam Fire responded to the scene.

Crews from the Arizona Department of Transportation assisted emergency personnel with the lane closure and directing motorists around the crash.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

