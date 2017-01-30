New Nielson RV facility seeks applicants for over 50 positions

ST. GEORGE — A family owned and operated business is expanding to St. George and is looking for more than 50 people to fill positions and join its “company family.”

Nielson RV is preparing to open a new location at 400 E. Sunland Drive, St. George, mid-February, adding to its existing location in Hurricane.

“We started back in 2001 in Hurricane, and we started selling cars, and we got into selling RVs – and we just never looked back,” owner Scott Nielson said.

The recreational vehicle specialist store sells over 400 new and used campers, trailers and motor homes each year.

“We’ve kind of outgrown our place in Hurricane so we decided to come to St. George and join the family over here,” Nielson said.

The new location will include a two-story 22,000-square-foot building, equipped with an elevator for easy access to the upstairs area, reserved for administrative offices. The main floor will serve as an indoor showroom.

The 6.5-acre lot, which may expand an additional 5 acres, is covered in 520,000 square feet of concrete.

“As we all know in Southern Utah, it’s super hot, and when you got the sun coming down you can basically fry an egg on the asphalt. So we went with concrete,” Nielson said, “it’s a little cleaner and it’s less heat when you come in and look at an RV.”

The facilities are coming along at a steady pace, and Nielson said he expects to open Feb. 15, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony with city officials and Mayor Jon Pike planned for Feb. 22.

“We need over 50 people to employ this facility,” Nielson said.

The business is currently looking to fill a variety of positions, including accounting, clerical, custodian, detail crews, lot techs and certified technicians.

Many of the positions can be trained on-site, Nielson said, and people with existing skills in general maintenance and construction in the housing industry are already equipped with necessary knowledge for RV tech.

The new facilities offer a great environment in which to work.

“One of the coolest things – my technicians love this – is we have sound, you can listen to your music preference, and we have heat and cool climate control inside,” Nielson said.

Over 12 RVs can be worked on at once in the new building’s many service bays, which can be shut during rain or snow so employees are always working in comfort.

The family-owned business still employs workers it hired when it originally opened 15 years ago.

“We really treat it as a family, and the folks that work for us are family members,” Nielson said, “but not only that, our customer that comes in – we treat them as a guest as if it was a guest in our own home.”

Numerous benefits await employees, including:

Competitive pay

Medical and dental insurance

Matching 401K

Life and disability insurance options

Paid vacations and holiday

Current job openings include:

RV Sales Professional

RV Service Technician

Accounts Payable Clerk

Accounts Receivable Clerk

Assistant Office Manager

Cashier

Controller

Title Clerk

Administrative Assistant

Receptionist

Warranty Clerk

Human Resource Manager

General Manager

Marketing Manager

Internet Sales / Marketing Team

Finance Manager – F&I Manager

Internet Sales Consultant

Lot Attendant

Rental Coordinator / Rental Clerk

Rental Manager

Parts Manager

Parts Counter Sales

Shipping/Receiving Clerk

Accessories Installer

Lot Attendant – Porter Clean up

RVIA RVDA Certified Technician

Service Advisor – Service Writer

Service Manager

Unit Cleaner – Detailer – Vehicle Prep

Warranty Clerk – Administrator

Call Nielson RV at telephone 435-652-1111 for more information or visit rvjobs.biz to fill out an application.

