‘Can you hear me’ scam sweeps the country

ST. GEORGE — A spoken “yes” is all a scammer needs to defraud you. The latest scam phone calls that are sweeping the country are designed to empty your bank accounts.

The Better Business Bureau reports the scam works like this: You receive either a recorded call or a call from a live person who identifies the name of a business. Recent reports include calls from a home security company, a cruise line and even being associated with Social Security.

After the introduction, the recording or person will ask you if you can hear the caller clearly. If you answer yes, there is a good chance that the person has just recorded your “yes” response and can go on to insert that recorded “yes” into a forged recording indicating your agreement to sign up for a purchase or service, then call you back and demand payment.

“It’s a natural reaction to respond to such a question by stating ‘yes’ or ‘sure,’ but this is exactly what the scammer wants you to say,” president of the Better Business Bureau of Western Pennsylvania Warren King said in a press release. “Unknowingly, victims’ responses are recorded and used as an agreement to sign up for products or services. Refusal to pay results in the caller threatening legal action, claiming assent based on the recorded response.”

If you deny having made the purchase, the scammer will play back the forged recording for you and tell you that you indeed did give your approval for the purchase. The caller will then demand immediate payment, threatening dire consequences if you don’t acquiesce to their demands.

This scam has been historically directed at businesses but has only recently been directed at consumers. The BBB scam tracker has been receiving numerous complaints on the online forum reporting this scam.

If you receive a call like this

If you receive an unsolicited call, robocall or otherwise, the BBB advises you just hang up. Do not say “yes,” “sure” or “OK.”

The Better Business Bureau offers the following tips to avoid becoming ensnared by the “Can Your Hear Me” Phone Scam:

Don’t pick up. If it is a phone number you do not recognize, even if the area code is familiar, let it ring and go to your answering machine. If you pick-up, just hang-up.

Avoid engaging. Never provide personal information or confirm details to an unidentified caller. Avoid responding to questions by stating anything affirmative, such as “yes,” “sure” or “ok.” Remember that government agencies will not initiate contact by phone.

Report the incident. Keep track of the initiating phone number, file a scam report with BBB Scam Tracker to help warn others from falling victim and notify the Federal Trade Commission or Federal Communications Commission.

If you do fall or have fallen for this scam recently, the BBB says to keep a close eye on your account statements. If scammers do try to remove money from your accounts or place false charges on your credit card, it will be easier to recover the money the earlier you identify the loss.

