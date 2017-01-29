Mayor Pike to speak on 2016 highlights at ‘State of the City’ address

St. George Mayor Jon Pike is set to deliver the State of the City address during a St. George Chamber of Commerce luncheon Feb. 1, 2017, St. George, Utah | Composite photo, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Mayor Jon Pike will share highlights of a “banner year” during his “State of the City” address at the St. George Chamber of Commerce luncheon Wednesday in the Gardner Center Ballroom on the Dixie State University campus.

Pike will highlight pivotal 2016 accomplishments and lay out the city’s vision for 2017 and beyond.

Among the commercial projects contributing to the economy of Washington County and the city of St. George during 2016 are the expansion of Dixie Regional Medical Center, the new Legacy Elementary School in downtown St. George, growth of the Dixie Applied Technology College campus and a state-of-the-art student housing complex at Dixie State University.

Numerous other private commercial ventures made 2016 the single-largest year of commercial development in the history of Southern Utah, according to a news release provided by the St. George Chamber of Commerce.

Pike was elected to the St. George City Council in 2007, and in 2013 he was elected mayor of St. George. He serves on the boards of Dixie State University, Dixie Applied Technology College, Washington County Water Conservancy District, St. George Area Economic Development, Utah League of Cities and Towns and several other city and county-related boards.

The chamber luncheon is open to the public. The cost is $15 per person, and advanced reservations are highly recommended. Reservations can be made online at the event website.

Event details

What: St. George Chamber of Commerce luncheon featuring St. George Mayor Jon Pike’s “State of the City.”

When: Wednesday, Feb. 1, 11: 30 a.m.

Where: Gardner Center Ballroom, Dixie State University, 225 S. University Ave., St. George.

Cost: $15 per person.

Advance reservations are highly recommended. Reservations can be made here.

More information is available through the St. George Chamber of Commerce website.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews