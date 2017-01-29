Fire engulfs camping trailer at Washington residence

WASHINGTON CITY — A fire completely burned through a camping trailer parked in a side yard next to a home in Washington Saturday night.

Firefighters from Washington City Fire Department were dispatched to 207 E. Logan Lane on report of a structure fire at approximately 11:09 p.m.

The first units to arrive at the scene found the trailer fully engulfed in flames.

“They made an initial attack with it, and an arriving crew was able to keep it contained, keep it from extending to the house,” Fire Chief Matt Evans said.

The residents were at home when the fire started.

“Somebody was in the kitchen and heard a little pop, and that’s what drew their attention,” Evans said. “And they were all able to get out of the house.”

Nobody was injured as a result of the fire, and medical personnel from Gold Cross Ambulance were on hand as a precaution.

“Definitely a total loss,” Evans said in reference to the scorched trailer.

The trailer was completely burned through, leaving only a charred outer frame.

“We won’t know the cause of it until we’re able to investigate it,” the chief said, noting that an investigation would require the light of day and would likely commence the next morning.

Whether or not the trailer was actively in use at the time of the blaze is undetermined, but Evans had a few words of caution for proper storage of camping trailers.

“If you store it, we want to make sure we disconnect the battery and we don’t have power to things,” he said. “Same things we would do in our house – if I’m not using my curling iron, I might as well unplug it.”

The home escaped any damage as a result of the fire, and the residents were able to return indoors after waiting outside for the firefighters to complete the extinguishing process.

Washington City Police also responded to the incident.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

