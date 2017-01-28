Do you recognize this person? Police seek stolen credit card suspect

St. George Police released this photo Friday showing a suspect wanted for questioning regarding unlawful possession of a credit card allegedly stolen in St. George and used in Mesquite, Nevada, Nov. 3, 2016 | Photo courtesy of the St. George Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for questioning in an active police investigation.

Detectives are looking for information that may help identify the individual captured in surveillance footage.

“This male is wanted for questioning regarding unlawful possession of a stolen finance card,” St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley said.

The incident occurred Nov. 3, 2016, when the victim’s purse was stolen from her vehicle, Trombley said, adding that the woman’s credit and debit cards were subsequently fraudulently used in Mesquite, Nevada.

Anyone who recognizes the individual in the photos is asked to call Detective Wilson at the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4330, referencing No. 16P027670.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

