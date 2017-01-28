Do you recognize this person? Police ask public’s help in fraud, theft investigation

St. George Police released these photos Friday showing a suspect wanted for questioning in the theft of a purse and the fraudulent use of credit cards that allegedly occurred in St. George, Utah, Oct. 21, 2016 | Photo courtesy of the St. George Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for questioning in an active police investigation.

Detectives are looking for information that may help identify two individuals captured in surveillance footage at multiple businesses in St. George.

The incident occurred Oct. 21, 2016, when a woman had her purse stolen, St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley said, adding that fraudulent charges were subsequently made using the stolen cards at several locations, including Lowe’s home improvement store, Target retail store and McDonald’s fast food restaurant.

“The male and the female pictured may have information regarding this theft and fraudulent use of the victim’s cards,” Trombley said.

Anyone who recognizes the two individuals in the photos is asked to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4330, referencing No. 16P026349.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: kscott@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.