Rockville to Zion park; SR-9 construction project underway

State Route 9 in Springdale, Utah, photo undated | Photo courtesy of Utah Department of Transportation, St. George News

ROCKVILLE – Work is continuing on a construction project that will resurface state Route 9 and widen some of the road shoulders in an area from Rockville through Springdale towns, ending at the entrance to Zion National Park.

SR-9 will remain open during construction; however, visitors and other motorists should expect to encounter slower traffic times.

Traffic will be limited to one lane and controlled by flaggers or pilot cars.

The project has been divided into two sections; both have been scheduled during the lowest Zion National Park visitation season, Utah Department of Transportation officials said in a statement.

The first part of the project includes widening road shoulders between Rockville and Springdale and road resurfacing in Rockville. This part is expected to be completed in April.

Rock excavation in the construction zone was expected to be completed this past week. Roadway excavation will continue through early February in areas where the roadway shoulders will be widened.

Next week and continuing through early March, travelers and residents can expect an increase in the number of trucks hauling material into the project area; compaction of new material on the road shoulders will also occur.

Work on culvert installation and roadway crossings will continue through the end of January.

The second part of the project includes road reconstruction in Springdale and is scheduled for October 2017 through April 2018.

Note: Construction schedules can change without notice; for complete and up-to-date information about the project see the Utah Department of Transportation project webpage, send an email to SR9@utah.gov or telephone 888-556-0232.

Increased capacity for increasing visitors

The road work is just one of several planned improvements on the busy SR-9 corridor that runs from Interstate 15 through LaVerkin to Zion National Park.

Other projects that came out of a UDOT SR-9 corridor study are passing lanes in west Rockville, bike lanes and parking in Springdale, LaVerkin gun range access, a traffic signal and pedestrian crossing at Majestic View lodge and several more.

For more information about the study, see the Utah Department of Transportation webpage.

Read more about growing visitation and overcrowding at Zion National Park, current solutions under consideration:

St. George News Series: Zion National Park Traffic Jam – challenges of overcrowding.

