MISSING: 10-year-old Donzel Arche out of Washington

WASHINGTON CITY — Washington City Police are asking the public to be on the look out of a lost 10-year-old boy last seen in the area of Harvest Lane at 5 p.m. Saturday.

His name is Donzel Arche and is described as a Hispanic male with dark hair. He measures four feet tall and weighs 60 pounds.

The boy was last seen wearing a dark gray shirt with a purple design and shorts.

Police are asking anyone with information about Arche’s whereabouts to call dispatch at 435-627-4300.

