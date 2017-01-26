TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

Written by Hollie Reina
January 26, 2017

SOUTHERN UTAH  The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure — maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Hollie talk about their weekend picks:

Weekend events | Jan. 27-29

Art

Education/enlightenment

Entertainment

  • Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Celebrity Concert Series: Stephen Bues | Admission: $25 | Location: Cox Performing Arts Center, 385 S. University Ave., St. George
  • Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “The Importance of Being Earnest” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City
  • Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Annie” | Admission: $17-$21 | Location: St. George Opera House, 212 N. Main St., St. George
  • Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Oliver” | Admission: $8-$12 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City
  • Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | Southern Utah University Theater and Dance Production | Admission: $5-$10 | Location: Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theater, 299 W. University Blvd., Cedar City
  • Saturday, noon to 11:45 p.m. | “Harry Potter” Movie Marathon | Admission: $2 per movie or $10 for all eight movies | Location: Aladdin Theater, 27 N. Main St., Parowan
  • Saturday, 7 p.m. | Moxi Dance Showcase | Admission: $5-$10 | Location: Desert Hills High School, 828 Desert Hills Drive, St. George
  • Saturday, 8:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time | Love, Sweat and Tears | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: Casa Blanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada

Family

  • Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City
  • Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George
  • Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane

Food/crafts/vendors

Fundraisers/community service

  • Friday, 1-4 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
  • Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070

Music

  • Friday, 4-8 p.m. | Mason Cottam | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Ski Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head
  • Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Arthur Samuel Cowles IV | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
  • Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Animal Coast | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
  • Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George
  • Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | The Sound with The Chick on the Street | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Ski Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head
  • Saturday, 6-8 p.m. | Raven Cain | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
  • Saturday, 8 p.m. | Jazzy’s Rumble | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
  • Sunday, 6-8 p.m. | Jerry Allen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George

Nightlife/social

  • Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Free Fridays | Admission: No Cover | Location: FireHouse Bar, 1476 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George
  • Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Aura Surreal | Admission: TBD | Location: FireHouse Bar, 1476 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George

Outdoor/active

NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.

Have a tip for something happening next weekend?

Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!

