TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure — maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Hollie talk about their weekend picks:

Click play above

Weekend events | Jan. 27-29

Art

Education/enlightenment

Entertainment

Family

Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City

Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George

Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane

Food/crafts/vendors

Fundraisers/community service

Music

Nightlife/social

Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Free Fridays | Admission: No Cover | Location: FireHouse Bar, 1476 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George

Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Aura Surreal | Admission: TBD | Location: FireHouse Bar, 1476 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George

Outdoor/active

NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.

Have a tip for something happening next weekend?

Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Email: hreina@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.