Assistance League of Southern Utah’s spring gala benefits ‘Operation School Bell’

Guests attend a previous spring gala for the Assistance League of Southern Utah, St. George, Utah, circa Feb. 2016 | Photo courtesy of the Assistance League of Southern Utah, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Assistance League of Southern Utah will host its annual “Spring Benefit Dinner and Auction” Feb. 11 at 5:30 p.m. The event will be held in the SunRiver St. George Ballroom located at 4275 S. Country Club Drive in St. George.

As part of the nonprofit organization’s fundraising efforts, the event will include a live auction, silent auction and opportunity drawings for many wonderful prizes. The ticket price is $65 per person, and all proceeds from this event will stay in Washington County and help fund the organization’s signature program, Operation School Bell.

The evening will feature keynote speaker St. George Mayor Jon Pike and entertainment from the Vista Charter School Choir and Dance Troupe. Starting at 5:30 p.m., guests will peruse the many silent auction items on display, check out the incredible live auction items and participate in the opportunity drawing and Tops and Tails Mystery Prize Fundraising Game.

The Assistance League of Southern Utah is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of Washington County children. Since becoming a chapter in 2008, the all-volunteer team has worked tirelessly to support the needs of more than 4,200 local students through Operation School Bell.

The program provides financially disadvantaged children with new school clothing, shoes, books and supplies. It is through generous community support, donations and funding that Assistance League has been able to provide this program. Fundraising events like the annual dinner and auction are key elements of the organization’s resource development.

Sue Gilliam, board president said:

Fundraising is essential for us to expand services and reach more students. The proceeds from the Annual Spring Benefit Dinner and Auction will help us to continue our work. Last year, the event had 200 attendees. This year, we hope to see the same enthusiasm or more. We’d like to ask our community to join us for a great evening of support for an even better cause.

In its inaugural year, the organization partnered with the Washington County School District and served 50 students. Today, the 90 dynamic members of the organization serve more than 750 students in 34 schools through the Operation School Bell program alone.

“This has been a very successful partnership and has helped so many of our students,” Washington County School District Support Services Coordinator Michael Carr said. “As southern Utah continues to grow, so has the need for help. Operation School Bell provides a positive experience, self-esteem and self-worth at a critical time to children who truly are deserving of support.”

“Our vision is quite simple, to provide a brighter tomorrow for children through volunteer efforts and collaborative partnerships. All of our members truly want to make a difference,” said DeWynn Nelson, communications chair.

The organization has addressed the needs of over 8,000 children living in homes below the poverty level in Washington County.

Some of the things the Assistance League of Southern Utah has provided include:

Clothing for over 750 students in 2016

Over 500 dual language textbooks

Over 580 preschool reading materials

More than 200 kids served in the summertime reading program

Over 800 books donated during “Make a Difference Day”

“We are looking forward to helping even more children next year and beyond,” Gilliam said. “Our goal is to not only garner the financial support we need, but to also inspire attendees to get involved, to find a way to help and create success for the many deserving students in our area.”

Event details

What: Assistance League of Southern Utah “Spring Benefit Dinner and Auction.”

When: Saturday, Feb. 11, 5:30 p.m.

Where: SunRiver St. George Ballroom, 4275 S. Country Club Drive in St. George.

Cost: $65.

Purchase tickets: For tickets and additional information visit alofsu.org or contact Tamie Brash at 435-632-5631.

