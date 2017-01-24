VeLois Carbine

November 6, 1928 — January 21, 2017

On Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, our beloved mother, VeLois Nielson Carbine, slipped peacefully away at her home in Santa Clara, Utah, surrounded by her daughters.

She was born and raised in Manti, Utah, the fourth daughter and seventh child of John Rudolph Nielson and Alice Johnson Nielson.

VeLois graduated from Manti High School and earned an Associate of Arts degree from Snow College in Ephraim, Utah, where she became Dean of Women. She then earned a bachelor’s degree in education with a minor in music from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.

Music was an integral part of her life. Her love of music was infectious and she instilled that love of music in all those whose lives she touched. She sang in operas and musicals; and starred in and directed plays, shows and productions throughout her life.

In Sept. 1954, she married Dennis D. Carbine in the Manti LDS Temple. He whisked her off on adventure after adventure all around this beautiful world. It was the “love of a lifetime” and their honeymoon never ended. From Montana to California to Iowa they traveled across the states and landed on the European continent where they experienced different cultures for 12 years while living in various countries. After 18 years in Anaheim, California, they retired to Southern Utah where they enjoyed views of the red mountains for the last 20-plus years.

VeLois raised and cherished five daughters. She inspired and taught them to love the gospel, be good homemakers, sing and to have fun in life. She had a deep and powerful testimony of the gospel and served in multiple capacities throughout her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis D. Carbine, her daughter Jennifer, her granddaughter Annie Haggard; her six siblings and her parents.

VeLois is survived by four children: Melory, Marla, Pamela and Jelana; her seven grandchildren: Nathaniel, Daniel-Jon, Matt, Jacob, Matthias, Amanda Joy and Eli; and her 10 great-grandchildren: Meleah, Aaron, Steven, Sarah, Christopher, Lincoln, William, Phillip, Madeleine and Lucy.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, at 4 p.m. at the Santa Clara 7 th Ward LDS chapel on 3815 W. Rachel Drive in Santa Clara, Utah.

There will be a viewing prior to the service from 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Additional services

On Saturday, Jan. 28 , additional services will be held in Manti, Utah. A viewing will occur from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Manti LDS Chapel on 300 S. Main Street.

The interment will follow at 1 p.m. at the Manti Cemetery.

At 2 p.m., a musical memorial service will be held at the Manti Chapel.

Arrangements are made by Spilsbury Mortuary in St George, Utah (435) 673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign VeLois’ guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.