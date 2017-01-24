Missing your TV? Winter storm snaps power line, knocks broadcasters off the air

TV and other services were knocked out to Southern Utah after power lines failed and the tower broadcasting those signals iced over. Washington County, Utah, Jan. 24, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Jim Hoskins, AWI Networks, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Southern Utah residents using antennas to watch broadcast television from Salt Lake City were left in the dark Monday. The transmitters on one of the tallest peaks in Southern Utah went silent when a main power line was damaged.

TV translators on Utah Hill between St. George and Littlefield, Arizona, suddenly went off the air Monday. The cause was determined to be a broken power main.

Salt Lake City TV stations KTVX channel 4, KSL channel 5, KUED channel 7, KBYU channel 11, KSTU channel 13, KJZZ channel 14, KUED channel 18 and all their subchannels were knocked off the air when the power failed.

“The towers up there are iced solid after the storms this weekend,” AWI Networks president Mical Terry said. “The main thing is that Utah Power and Light has a pole line going up to furnish power to the site, and they actually had two poles that sheared just above the snow line.”

Terry said the snow drifts on the hill are 8-12 feet in some places.

“They (AWI crews and repair teams) can’t get into there with equipment,” Terry said. “I would guess they’d actually have to take a (snow) cat and build a road to get into those places through the snow banks and drifts in order to restore power to the site.”

Terry said the repair crews headed to the hill to service the transmitters were stymied when the wind, blowing snow and drifts proved to be too treacherous for snow cats and snowmobiles to get through.

Crews were reduced to walking about 1/2 mile to the sites on snowshoes, where they found the broken power line and were unable to start the backup generators.

The backup generators at the sites ran for several hours after the power was knocked out but Terry said the generators quit about noon Monday due to a part failure. Crews have been unable to restart the generators.

TV translators are small transmitters that rebroadcast a signal from a main station located in a distant area. Utah Hill is a main site in the chain of translators from Salt Lake City.

Unaffected were KUTV 2, KMYU 12 and KCSG 8/16. Those stations do not broadcast from Utah Hill.

TV was not the only service affected. Several land mobile radio operators were located on Utah Hill as well, servicing such two-way radio customers as Questar Gas. Local amateur radio repeaters were also silenced with the power outage.

Customers of cable and satellite dish companies were not affected by this outage, as the signal from those services is not dependent on the mountaintop translators.

Terry estimated it would be several days before these broadcast services would be fully restored to Southern Utah.

