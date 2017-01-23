‘Hillary’s America’ filmmaker to speak at ‘Lincoln Day Dinner’

Foreground shows Abraham Lincoln, inset shows Dinesh D'Souza, keynote speaker for the upcoming "Lincoln Day Dinner" put on by the Washington County Republican Party in St. George, Utah | Composite image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Washington County Republican Party’s “Lincoln Day Dinner” with keynote speaker Dinesh D’Souza, political commentator, film producer and New York Times bestselling author, is coming up soon with a limited number of tickets still on sale.

Dinesh D’Souza, keynote speaker for the Washington County Republican Party’s “Lincoln Day Dinner” to be held Feb. 18, 2017 in St. George, Utah | Publicity photo courtesy WCRP, St. George News

The full-service dinner, a departure from the party’s traditional breakfast of previous years, will be held at the Dixie Center St. George, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m.

“We are very excited to have such a highly esteemed and entertaining guest speaker, Mr. Dinesh D’Souza, to share his political insights with us,” Washington County Republican Party Chairman Robert Jensen said. “It will be an inspiring and informative event that local Republicans and conservatives in Washington County won’t want to miss.”

D’Souza has influenced public policy through his many writings and has authored several New York Times bestsellers, including “What’s So Great About America” and “America: Imagine a World Without Her.”

The film “2016: Obama’s America” produced by D’Souza and released in 2012 has been called the second highest grossing political documentary of all time by some sources, Box Office Mojo and The Hollywood Reporter included.

“Hillary’s America: the Secret History of the Democrat Party” produced by Dinesh D’Souza is his most recent film. D’Souza will deliver the keynote address at the 2017 “Lincoln’s Day Dinner” Feb. 18 put on by the Washington County Republican Party in St. George, Utah | Image courtesy of the WCRP, St. George News

D’Souza’s most recent film, “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democrat Party,” presented audiences with well-documented and troubling facts about the Democratic Party and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, the county Republican Party’s news release states. That film was released in the thick of the 2016 presidential campaign season.

D’Souza was named one of America’s most influential conservative thinkers by the “New York Times Magazine.”

Many elected officials will be in attendance at the dinner as well with reports on areas within the scope of their offices. 

The Lincoln Day gathering in St. George is the biggest social and fundraising event for the Republican Party in Southern Utah.

Tickets are expected to sell out. The cost is $50 per person or $500 for a sponsored table of eight. See event details below.

Event details

  • What: Washington County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day Dinner
  • When: Feb. 18 | Meet-and-greet at 6 p.m. | Dinner at 6:30 p.m.
  • Where: Dixie Center St. George, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
  • Cost: $50 per person | Purchase tickets online.
  • Sponsorship options: $500 for a sponsored table of eight with preferred seating | Other sponsorships may yet be available | Contact Brent Hall – telephone 435-673-6195 | email wcrp@wcrp.us | text 435-243-5880.
  • More information online at the Washington County Republican Party website.

11 Comments

  • comments January 23, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    And yet the R party is every bit as corrupt as the dems. $50? No thanks, you’d have to pay me to listen to this guy blather on.

    • .... January 23, 2017 at 10:40 pm

      Anything is better than having to read your stupid blathering idiotic conspiracy theories

      • Real Life January 24, 2017 at 8:15 am

        Perhaps if you got a job, you would not have to worry yourself so much over others opinions.

        • .... January 25, 2017 at 6:32 am

          I know it bothers you because I don’t have to work for a living. get a life loser

    • Utahguns January 30, 2017 at 6:36 am

      $50 ???
      Seems pale to the $5000 – $25,000 pay to play tickets for Clinton fund raiser dinners, doesn’t it?

  • ladybugavenger January 23, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    They are all corrupt! But we don’t complain too much when things get done…get ‘er done Trump!

    • .... January 23, 2017 at 10:42 pm

      Congratulations President Donald J Trump !

  • dhamilton2002 January 23, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    I think it’s an embarrassment that anyone would give this alt-right a..* the time of day.
    *Ed. ellipses

  • Bender January 24, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Dinesh D’Souza: adulterer and felon. Welcome to the new definition of “highly esteemed”. Can’t blame him though for raking in a few bucks from the gullible yokels in WCRP. I ain’t even mad.

    • Utahguns January 30, 2017 at 6:33 am

      And yet you don’t realize that there’s never been a libel or slander lawsuit against him for his Clinton / democratic party editorials or movies.
      You can’t sue someoone for telling the truth, now can you?
      Think about that….

