FBI seeks public’s help locating 6 human trafficking suspects

UTAH — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking the public’s assistance in obtaining information on the whereabouts of six individuals being sought for alleged offenses relating to human trafficking in the United States.

During the FBI’s investigation into the suspects, it was revealed that some women and girls were compelled into performing commercial sex acts through the use of force, fraud or coercion.

A federal arrest warrant has been issued in U.S. District Court for each of the following individuals.

Kamau Kambui Leland Curnal

Kamau Kambui Leland Curnal is wanted by the FBI for sex trafficking of a child and transportation of a minor for purposes of prostitution.

On July 27, 2016, a federal grand jury in Oregon indicted Kamau Kambui Leland Curnal and Aaron M. Barnes on one count of sex trafficking and one count of transportation of a minor for purposes of prostitution, according to a information released by the FBI.

On July 28, 2016, officials obtained federal arrest warrants for both men.

“It is alleged that in May of 2016, the men drove a minor from Portland, Oregon, to the Seattle, Washington, area as part of a sex trafficking operation,” the FBI states on Curnal’s wanted poster.

Description of Curnal

Aliases: Kamau K. Curnal, Kamau Kambui Carnal Jr., Kamau Curnal

Date of birth used: July 27, 1988

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 185 pounds

Sex: Male

Race: Black

NCIC: W516828367

Curnal is known to carry weapons and has displayed violence towards law enforcement, FBI officials said, noting that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Alfonso Angel Diaz-Juarez

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of Alfonso Angel Diaz-Juarez, who is being sought for alleged conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and conspiracy to harbor illegal aliens.

Diaz-Juarez, a Mexican national, was indicted in October 2013 with 13 other co-conspirators for allegedly running an international sex-trafficking organization, according to the FBI website.

Diaz-Juarez, reportedly one of the most violent individuals in the organization, according to information released by the FBI, is the only remaining fugitive in the case.

As reported to the FBI, the criminal acts in the conspiracy involve acts committed by Diaz-Juarez and others against undocumented Mexican women and children. FBI officials said Diaz-Juarez used force and violence to punish and control young females he prostituted in the Houston area.

“The sex-trafficking conspiracy operated from 1999 through October 2013 and relied on ‘padrotes,’ or pimps, to supply women and girls for the brothels, bars and cantinas owned and operated by co-conspirators,” according to the FBI website. “Diaz-Juarez is one of these pimps. During the investigation, it was revealed that some women and girls were compelled into performing commercial sex acts through the use of force, fraud, coercion or a combination thereof, including the use of locked rooms to maintain control over the young women and girls.”

A federal arrest warrant was issued by the United States District Court, Southern District of Texas, Houston Division, on Oct. 10, 2013, after Diaz-Juarez was charged with sex-trafficking conspiracy and conspiracy to harbor illegal aliens, according to the FBI.

Description of Diaz-Juarez

Aliases: Alfonso Angel Diaz, Alfonso Angel-Diaz, Poncho Diaz, “Poncho,” Javier Perez-Garcia, “El Greñas”

Date of birth used: Aug. 2, 1968

Place of birth: State of Puebla, Mexico

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Height: Approximately 5’2″

Weight: Approximately 160 pounds

Sex: Male

Race: White – Hispanic

Occupation: Demolition, Asbestos removal

Nationality: Mexican

Scars and Marks: Diaz-Juarez has a scar from an operation to remove his appendix.

NCIC: W838594827

Diaz-Juarez has ties to Mexico, Texas and Florida, according to a wanted poster issued by the FBI.

Roger Galindo-Sepeda and Maria Isabel Cruz

Roger Galindo-Sepeda and his co-conspirator, Maria Isabel Cruz, are wanted for their alleged involvement in the trafficking of more than 30 young women, some of whom were under the age of 18, from Honduras to the United States, according to FBI officials.

Once the women were in the U.S., they were allegedly forced to work in bars owned by Cruz and Galindo-Sepeda to pay off their debts to the smugglers who brought them into the country, according to the couple’s wanted posters.

“The victims – frequently young, illiterate females from rural areas – were lured into the enterprise with promises of gainful employment as waitresses or maids,” according to information released by the FBI. “Once the victims arrived in Texas, they were informed that they were indebted to the leader of the enterprise in the amount of $7,000 to $10,000, and they would have to work off their debt.”

“The victims were then quartered in safe houses with virtually no contact with the outside world,” FBI officials said. “After being forced to wear excessive makeup and immodest clothing, the victims were then transported to clubs managed by the subjects and were forced to engage in prostitution.”

According to the FBI, women who refused to comply were allegedly threatened with being reported to the Immigration and Naturalization Service and imprisoned, a common practice used by human traffickers. Additionally, threats were made to harm the victims’ families and to inform their families of their involvement in prostitution.

Federal arrest warrants were issued by the United States District Court, Northern District of Texas, Fort Worth Division, on May 24, 2002, after Galindo-Sepeda and Cruz were charged federally with “conspiring to engage in a conspiracy to conceal, harbor and shield from detection in houses and apartments, certain aliens, knowing and in reckless disregard of the fact that such aliens had come to, entered and remained in the United States in violation of the law.”

The FBI is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of Roger Galindo-Sepeda and/or Cruz.

Description of Galindo-Sepeda

Aliases: Roger Galindo, Roger Galindo-Zepeda, Roger Sepeda Galindo, Roger Zepeda, Roger Zepeda Galindo

Date of birth used: Dec. 4, 1973

Place of birth: Choluteca, Honduras

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 220 to 240 pounds

Sex: Male

Race: White – Hispanic

Occupation: Galindo-Sepeda was previously employed as a DJ

Nationality: Honduran

Scars and Marks: Galindo-Sepeda has a scar on his forehead and his abdomen.

NCIC: W612643331

Description of Cruz

Alias: Maria Isabel Cruz Zamora

Date of birth used: Aug. 22, 1967

Place of birth: Choluteca, Honduras

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Height: 5’4″

Weight: 130 pounds

Sex: Female

Race: White – Hispanic

Occupation: Cruz was previously employed as a bartender

Nationality: Honduran

NCIC: W702655750

Galindo-Sepeda’s last known residence was in Fort Worth, Texas, in 2002. Galindo-Sepeda is also known to abuse alcohol. Both Galindo-Sepeda and Cruz should be considered armed and dangerous, according to information posted on the couple’s wanted posters.

Wei Li Pang and Shu Gang Li

The indictment alleges that husband and wife, Shu Gang Li and Wei Li Pang, aided and abetted each other, and others, to transport females in interstate or foreign commerce with the intent that these females engage in prostitution inside massage parlors and elsewhere, according to the FBI website. Pang, Li and their partners allegedly transported at least five females in interstate commerce for illegal sexual activity between May of 2006 and May of 2007.

Wei Li Pang pleaded guilty to a two-count information in the United States District Court, Western District of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, in December 2008, according to the FBI. On July 20, 2010, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Pang’s arrest after she failed to appear for sentencing.

Shu Gang Li was charged in a four-count indictment by a federal grand jury for the United States District Court, Western District of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, in March of 2008. A federal arrest warrant was issued that same month for Li’s arrest.

Li and Pang are both Chinese nationals who had permanent resident alien status and resided in Overland Park, Kansas City, Missouri, in 2006 and 2007, according to the FBI officials. The two may possibly be traveling together.

Description of Pang

Aliases: Linda Pang, Wai Li Pang, Weili Pang

Date of birth used: April 24, 1970

Place of birth: People’s Republic of China

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Height: 5’4″

Weight: 140 pounds

Sex: Female

Race: Asian

Occupation: Owner/operator of Asian massage parlors

Nationality: Chinese

Description of Li

Aliases: James Li, Shugang Li

Date of birth used: Nov. 23, 1969

Place of birth: People’s Republic of China

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 225 pounds

Sex: Male

Race: Asian

Occupation: Owner/operator of Asian massage parlors

Nationality: Chinese

Anyone who may have any information concerning the suspects named in this report is asked to contact their local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

Resources

Email: kscott@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.