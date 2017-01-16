Region 9 Hoops Show: Highlights and awards from Week 1

ST. GEORGE — The Region 9 Hoops Show is back, with highlights and awards from Region 9 games over the past week.
We also take a closer look at each team and what’s what as region play progresses. This week we have some cool dunks, some timely 3-pointers and two teams that have taken the early region lead.
Our show, brought to you by Revere Health, awards the player of the week, the picture of the week and we figure who’s “da man” on each team. Remember, anytime a Region 9 team scores more than 55 points, you can get a free dessert after the game at 25 Main Restaurant — brought to you by Holbrook Asphalt. It’s the Holbrook Asphalt Big Score Dessert.
Here’s last week’s results:
Wednesday’s scores
Pine View 63, Snow Canyon 52
Dixie 64, Hurricane 48
Desert Hills 56, Cedar 46
Friday’s scores
Dixie 44, Desert Hills 39
Pine View 58, Hurricane 31
Cedar 69, Snow Canyon 29
