Nathan Boone

July 8, 1973 — January 12, 2017

Nathan Day Boone, 43, passed away on Jan. 12, 2017, in a tragic car accident. He was born in Provo, Utah, on July 8, 1973, the fifth of nine children, to his loving parents, Joseph Flake and Alisyn Day Boone. He married the love of his life, Julia Emily Martindale, on July 2, 2002, in the Mount Timpanogos Utah LDS Temple, and is the proud father of five amazing children.

Nathan will be remembered for his genuine caring nature, his boundless and contagious love for life, his competitive spirit, his infinite selflessness, being an avid BYU Cougar fan, and his jug of water. He was extremely thoughtful and generous, always loved a challenge, and was a hard worker. He enjoyed life to the fullest, and everything he touched grew. He was a kid at heart and made everything fun. Family was Nathan’s everything. He was a committed and dedicated husband and father. Playing with his children was his favorite thing. He went above and beyond to show his family how much he loved each of them. He was their coach, their mentor, their best friend, their rock, and their world.

He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a mission in the Argentina Córdoba Mission. He had a burning testimony of the restored Gospel and strived, in every way, to follow the example of Jesus Christ. He served enthusiastically in callings from Bishop to Primary Teacher, his all-time favorite.

Nathan’s love for people carried into his profession as a physical therapist. He cared deeply for his many patients spread across Southern Utah for whom he would travel great distances to help. He was touched by them as much as they were by him. He truly loved what he did.

Nathan will be remembered and cherished by his sweet wife Julia; their five beautiful children: Brooklyn (12), Courtney (9), Ty (7), Max (4), and Sage (2); his parents Joseph and Alisyn Boone; his eight siblings, Mary McDaniel (John), Taylor (Melissa), Adam, Sarah Reed (Scott), Kimball (Meijken), David (Allison), Barbara Sampson (Aared), and James (Abby); and Julia’s parents, Douglas and Maureen Martindale.

Funeral services

Friends and family are invited to a viewing Friday, Jan. 20, from 6-8 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah 84770.

The funeral service will be Saturday, Jan. 21, at 11 a.m. at the Washington Fields LDS Stake Center, 1295 S. 3000 E. St. George, with a viewing beforehand from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nathan Boone Memorial Fund or at an account set up at Golden West Credit Union.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.