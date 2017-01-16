David Robinson

October 10, 1965 — January 5, 2017

David Arnold Robinson passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. He was born on Oct. 10, 1965, in Van Nuys, California, to parents David William Robinson, Jr., and Nancy Charlotte Allen Robinson.

David spent his first eight years in southern California, then finished grades four through 12 in St. George, Utah, where he also earned an Associate’s Degree at Dixie College.

The remaining years of David’s life were spent in Arizona where he was a court reporter. He then worked for two television stations, one in New York and one in Canada, signing for the deaf.

Our son was a cute, precocious child, a bright student who was loved by many and a good friend. He enjoyed living in Southern Utah with its surrounding beauty. He brought us joy and will be greatly missed.

David is survived by his parents; sister, Janet (Rod) Staheli of Washington, Utah; brother, Dale Robinson of Bloomington Hills, Utah; three nephews: Branson, Clayton, and Kyson; six nieces: Sydney, Kennedy, Quincey, Londyn, Presley and Jentrie. He was preceded in death by grandparents: Dave and Bessie Robinson, Richard and Merla Allen and Aunt Pat Read.

Funeral services

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 1 p.m. at the Tonaquint Gardens Cemetery, St. George, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit our website www.metcalfmortuary.com.