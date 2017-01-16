Claudia Owens

May 10, 1952 — January 11, 2017

Claudia was received into the arms of her Heavenly Father on Jan. 11, 2017, after a strong fight with breast cancer. She was surrounded by family. Claudia was born May 10, 1952, in Granger, Utah, to Clyde Cloward Tucker and Lois Joe-Ellen Timothy. She married her high school sweetheart, John Kelly Owens, on Oct. 13, 1971. The marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on Oct. 13, 1972.

Claudia was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her service to the church included scouting (wood badge, 50/20 hike); family history and primary. She also worked as a nursery worker in the Jordan River LDS Temple for several years. One of her most passionate callings was genealogy, which was lifelong.

She graduated from Granger High School in 1970. She was an election judge, a crossing guard and she owned her own sewing business. Recently she earned Utah State Queen Runner-up status in 2016 for TOPS.

She is survived by her loving husband; John Kelly Owens; her siblings: Tim (Cindy), Linda (Brian Maybe), Bonnie (Jim Hitt), Sandy (Glen Courtright), Becky (Kyle Saxton), Peggy (Ken Fitzgerald), Nancy, Alice (Brian Fivas), Mike (Cynthia) and Paul (Ellie). Her children: Bonniejean (Curtis Christensen), Mark (Kristi), John Jr. (Mink), Annisha (Bob Lallatin) and Daniel (Wendy). She is survived by her many grandchildren, aunts and uncles, nephews and nieces, cousins and in-laws who loved her very much. Claudia was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Neil Collins.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Zachary Reese, Cancer Center and Dixie Hospice for taking great care of Claudia throughout her illness; and the wonderful members of the Bloomington Hills 2nd LDS Ward for their support in these last difficult days.

Claudia will be dearly missed by all of her friends and family.

Funeral services

Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 11 a.m. at the Bloomington Hills 2 nd LDS Ward Chapel, 750 Fort Pierce Drive, St. George, Utah.

There will be a viewing Monday, Jan. 16, from 6-8 p.m. at Pine View Mortuary and Tuesday from 10-10:45 a.m. at the Bloomington Hills Chapel.

Interment will be at Tonaquint Cemetery following services.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary 435-986-4222. Please visit our website www.pineviewmortuary.com for full obituary and funeral service listing.